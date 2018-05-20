Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, May 16

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, May 16. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—The Blue Knights traveled to Dickenman Field in Norwich where they remained hot with their fourth-straight win in a 9-1 victory over NFA (6-12). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to divisional Hall (4-13) on Friday. Game time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 10-8 overall and 5-3 in the CCC West Region.

Girls Lacrosse—The Lady Knights suffered their second-straight loss after falling, 19-5, at divisional Conard (8-6). The Knights are still just a win shy of qualifying for the Class L Tournament and will look to clinch a playoff berth when they wrap up the week with a home game against divisional Avon (2-12) on Friday. Game time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 5-8 overall and 3-4 in the CCC North Division.

Boys Tennis—Southington’s top player and final doubles team wasn’t enough to slay one of the top teams in Class LL, as the Blue Knights dropped the other five lines in straight sets. Southington’s two-match winning streak was snapped after the Knights fell, 5-2, to divisional Hall (14-1) at home. Southington’s lone wins on the day came from No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing in straight sets over Rithik Rayi, 6-3, 6-2, and No. 3 doubles Mike Kwok-Marek Kryzanski in a super tiebreaker over John Taylor-Mateo Maturana, 4-6, 6-3, (10-7). No. 2 singles Nate Zmarlicki, No. 3 singles Andrew Kudla, No. 4 singles Tyler Heidgerd, No. 1 doubles Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, and No. 2 doubles Adam Kosko-Kyle Naworol fell in straight sets. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to St. Joseph’s College in West Hartford on Friday to play divisional NW Catholic (5-7). Match time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 10-4 overall and 2-4 in the CCC West Region.

Girls Tennis—Southington’s eight-match winning streak was snapped after the Lady Knights were edged by a point, 4-3, at divisional Hall (12-4). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional NW Catholic (11-5) on Friday. Match time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 12-4 overall and 3-3 in the CCC West Region.

Boys Volleyball—A balanced contribution by Will Pfanzelt and the stellar serving and defense of Niko Sophroniou helped the Blue Knights earn their 13th-straight win and 11th shutout of the season to remain undefeated in the division with a 3-0 sweep (25-23, 25-16, 25-21) of Hall (12-5) at home. The Knights defeated the Warriors, 3-1, in their first meeting earlier in the season. Pfanzelt covered most of the court with 17 assists, nine digs, six kills, and two blocks. He also went 8-for-9 serving with an ace. Sophroniou went 14-for-18 behind the service line with four aces and helped anchor the defense with 20 digs. Tim Walsh marshaled the offense with 15 kills, Adam Hunter went 9-for-10 serving with a pair of aces, and Tyler Peruta anchored the other half of the defense with three blocks. The Knights will wrap up the week with one of their toughest tests of the season when they host undefeated East Hartford (17-0) on Friday. Match time is 6 p.m. Southington is 14-1 overall and 11-0 in the CCC West Division.

