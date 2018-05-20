Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, May 17

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, May 17. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Outdoor Track & Field—The Lady Knights were represented by a handful of athletes in a couple of field events in the Hillhouse State and National Qualifier, held at Hillhouse High School in New Haven. Amanda Howe broke her own school record of 155’11” in the hammer throw that she set earlier this season with a distance of 156’4”, beating out her next closest competitor by over 33 feet. Julia Groll (121’) and Trinity Cardillo (110’) were not far behind Howe with third and fourth-place finishes. Howe also won the shot put by coming within a foot of her season best in the shot put with a mark of 39’5”. Cardillo (32’8”) tied for fourth in the same event, while Groll (27’5”) placed 10th.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.