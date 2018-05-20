Scoreboard: Sports results on Sunday, May 20

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Sunday, May 20. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Softball—The Lady Knights traveled to Washington Park in Groton where they escaped with a 2-0 victory against Fitch (9-11) to earn their seventh-straight win and seventh shutout of the season. The Knights will be back on the diamond next week when they close out the regular season with road games at divisional NW Catholic (15-2) on Monday, May 21 and Rockville (7-9) on Wednesday, May 23. Southington is 17-1 overall and 9-0 in the CCC West Region. The Knights are also just one of three teams, along with Trumbull (19-1) and Cheshire (18-1), that garner just one loss in Class LL.

SOUTHINGTON SPRING RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-1 (1-1).

Week 2—8-5 (7-4).

Week 3—17-10 (9-5).

Week 4—27-19-1 (10-9-1).

Week 5—40-26-1 (13-7).

Week 6—57-33-1 (17-7).

Week 7—78-38-1 (21-5).

Week 8—97-42-1 (19-4).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments—Softball (14-1), 4/30 vs. South Windsor; Boys Volleyball (12-1), 4/30 vs. Newington; Girls Tennis (11-3), 5/9 vs. Avon; Baseball (8-8), 5/10 at Wethersfield; Boys Tennis (9-3), 5/11 vs. Bulkeley-HMTCA; Girls Lacrosse (6-8), 5/18 vs. Avon.

Males Qualified for Class LL Meet:

110m Hurdles (16.7)—Elijah Rodriguez, 15.5 (1st improved), 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School; Jack Terray, 16.5, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School.

300m Hurdles (43.0)—Elijah Rodriguez, 41.43 (1st improved), 5/8 vs. Simsbury at Southington High School.

100m Dash (11.5)—Johnny Carreiro, 11.23, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Carlos Velez, 11.3, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School; Kolby Rogers, 11.49 (1st improved), 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School.

200m Dash (23.8)—Kolby Rogers, 23.5 (1st improved), 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School; Trevor Porter, 23.51, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School.

400m Dash (53.5)—Ryan Slesinski, 52.13, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Joseph Verderame, 52.65 (1st improved), 5/14 vs. NW Catholic at Southington High School; Trevor Porter, 52.66 (1st improved), 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Jimmy Ringrose, 53.66, 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School.

800m Run (2:05.5)—Ryan Slesinski, 2:01.89 (1st improved), 5/12 at Irv Black Invitational at New Britain High School; Shane Leone, 2:03.6 (1st improved), 5/12 at Irv Black Invitational at New Britain High School; Jeffrey Hannigan, 2:05.39, 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School.

3200m Run (10:10.0)—Conner Leone, 10:04.7 (1st improved), 5/12 at Irv Black Invitational at New Britain High School; Matthew Penna, 10:09.84, 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School.

4x100m Relay (46.3)—Trevor Porter, James Ringrose, Kolby Rogers, Jack Terray, 44.7, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School; William Downes, Jamie Lamson, Ryan Middendorf, Tim O’Shea, 44.7, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

4x400m Relay (3:40)—James Ringrose, Trevor Porter, Joseph Verderame, Ryan Slesinski, 3:30.88, 4/28 at O’Grady Relays at Danbury High School.

4x800m Relay (8:50)—Jeffrey Hannigan, Conner Leone, Shane Leone, Ryan Slesinski, 8:16.34, 4/28 at O’Grady Relays at Danbury High School.

Long Jump (20’)—Jack Terray, 20’10.5”, 5/14 vs. NW Catholic at Southington High School.

Triple Jump (39’6”)—Jeffrey Hannigan, 40’8” (2nd improved), 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School.

High Jump (5’10”)—Jack Terray, 6’, 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School.

Shot Put (41’)—Jake Monson, 45’7” (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

Discus Throw (115’)—Jake Monson, 121’, 4/21 at Panther Invitational at Plainfield High School.

Javelin Throw (140’)—Cameron Clynes, 160’5.5” (2nd improved), 5/14 vs. NW Catholic at Southington High School; Jamie Lamson, 149’10”, 4/21 at Panther Invitational at Plainfield High School.

Pole Vault (11’)—Zach Burleigh, 13’ (2nd improved), 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School, 5/8 vs. Simsbury at Southington High School; Casey Selinske, 12’ (2nd improved), 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School, 5/8 vs. Simsbury at Southington High School; Aiden Chesanow, 11’, 5/17 at Central Connecticut Freshman-Sophomore at Wethersfield High School.

Females Qualified for Class LL Meet:

100m Hurdles (17.5)—Lily Scalise, 17.44, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School.

300m Hurdles (51.5)—Lily Scalise, 50.6 (1st improved), 5/17 at Central Connecticut Freshman-Sophomore at Wethersfield High School.

100m Dash (13.3)—Livvy Pizzitola, 12.9 (1st improved), 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Natalie Verderame, 12.93, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Samantha Przybylski, 13.0, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School; Abby Connolly, 13.2, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

200m Dash (28.0)—Natalie Verderame, 26.82 (2nd improved), 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Samantha Przybylski, 27.0, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Livvy Pizzitola, 27.16 (1st improved), 5/17 at Central Connecticut Freshman-Sophomore at Wethersfield High School; Abby Connolly, 27.28, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Shannon Litchfield, 27.96, 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School.

400m Dash (63.8)—Natalie Verderame, 61.01 (1st improved), 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Kate Kemnitz, 63.77, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School.

800m Run (2:30)—Kate Kemnitz, 2:23.49 (1st improved), 5/12 at Irv Black Invitational at New Britain High School; Morgan Hubert, 2:27.94, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Sarah Minkiewicz, 2:28.42; 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Anny Moquete-Volquez, 2:29.43, 5/14 vs. NW Catholic at Southington High School.

1600m Run (5:40)—Kate Kemnitz, 5:33.33 (1st improved), 4/21 at Panther Invitational at Plainfield High School.

3200m Run (12.30)—Laini Pizzitola, 12:11.44, 5/12 at Irv Black Invitational at New Britain High School.

4x100m Relay (54.5)—Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, 50.2 (school record), 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

4x400m Relay (4:25)—Meghan Sheline, Allie Brown, Kate Kemnitz, Natalie Verderame, 4:20.5, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

4x800m Relay (11:00)—Kate Kemnitz, Sarah Minkiewicz, Morgan Hubert, and Anny Moquete-Volquez, 9:56.24, 5/8 vs. Simsbury at Southington High School.

Long Jump (15”)—Tayler Riddick, 15’2.75, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School.

Triple Jump (32’)—Tayler Riddick, 32’2.5”, 5/8 vs. Simsbury at Southington High School.

High Jump (4’8”)—Allison Brown, 5’, 4/21 at Panther Invitational at Plainfield High School; Amanda Brocki, 4’10” (1st improved), 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School.

Shot Put (30’)—Amanda Howe, 40’0.5” (3rd improved), 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School; Trinity Cardillo, 36’7.25” (1st improved), 4/28 at O’Grady Relays at Danbury High School; Julia Groll, 30’0.5”, 4/21 at Panther Invitational at Plainfield High School.

Discus Throw (85’)—Amanda Howe, 144’8” (1st improved), 4/28 at Penn Relays at University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA; Trinity Cardillo, 94’2” (2nd improved), 5/14 vs. NW Catholic at Southington High School; Deborah Hannigan, 92’1”, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School.

Javelin Throw (90’)—Janette Wadolowski, 121’2” (2nd improved), 4/21 at Panther Invitational at Plainfield High School; Alijah Vega, 107’ (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford; Jessica Griffin, 100’10” (1st improved), 5/8 vs. Simsbury at Southington High School; Julia Groll, 97’10” (2nd improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford; Mikaela June, 95’11”, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School; Gabriella Mondo, 92’5” (1st improved), 5/14 vs. NW Catholic at Southington High School.

Pole Vault (8’6”)—Megan Biscoglio, 12’5” (4th improved, school record), 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.