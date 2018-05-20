Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, May 14

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, May 14. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—The Blue Knights mustered just four hits, but they didn’t commit any errors and managed to earn their third-straight win and second shutout of the season by blanking divisional Conard (10-6), 5-0, at home, jumping up a game above .500 for the first time this season. The Knights defeated the Chieftains, 15-3, in six innings in their first meeting earlier in the season. Dan Topper went 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and a double. Justin Verrilli (2-0) started the game on the mound and picked up his second win of the season to remain undefeated on the hill after going five innings with four strikeouts, allowing five hits and two walks. Jake Neuman (0-2) relieved Verrilli to go an inning and a third with a pair of strikeouts, and Jake Weed (0-1) closed with a pair of strikeouts as well. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Dickenman Field in Norwich to play NFA (6-11) on Wednesday and then travel to divisional Hall (4-12) on Friday. Southington is 9-8 overall and 5-3 in the CCC West Region.

Golf—For the fourth-straight time this season, the Blue Knights garnered four golfers in the 30s to earn their fifth-straight win with a 149-202 rout of Plainville at home. Cam Zegzdryn and Austin Carta were co-medalists of the match with a pair of 36s. Max Chubet and Shawn McKnerney contributed with a pair of 39s. The Knights will wrap up the week when they tee it up with Plainville again on Friday. The Blue Devils will play as the home team in that match, as they share Hawk’s Landing with the Knights. Match time is 3 p.m. Southington is 7-3-1 overall and 5-3-1 in the CCC West Division.

Boys Lacrosse—The Blue Knights suffered their fifth-straight loss after falling, 16-6, at divisional Hall (12-2). The Knights have little room for error and cannot lose any of their remaining two regular season games if they want to qualify for the Class L Tournament. They will look to keep their postseason hopes alive and wrap up the week when they host divisional Avon (5-8) on Friday. Game time is 6 p.m. Southington is 5-9 overall and 0-3 in the CCC Central Division.

Boys Outdoor Track & Field—The Blue Knights earned their fourth-straight win by closing out the regular season with a 107-38 rout of divisional NW Catholic at home. The Knights finished first in 14 of the 18 events, sweeping the relays, the 110m hurdles, the 1600m, the 300m hurdles, the javelin, the high jump, and the pole vault. Besides the three relays, Southington’s other individual first-place finishes included the following: Cameron Clynes in the 300m hurdles and javelin, Jake Monson in the discus and shot put, Elijah Rodriguez in the 110m hurdles, Conner Leone in the 1600m, Joseph Verderame in the 400m, Shane Leone in the 800m, Jack Terray in the high jump, Jeffrey Hannigan in the triple jump, and Casey Selinske in the pole vault. Second-place finishes included the following: Aiden Chesanow in the high jump and pole vault, Johnny Carreiro in the 100m, Ryan Slesinski in the 1600m, Craig McPherson in the 300m hurdles, Verderame in the 200m, Conner Leone in the 3200m, Ryan Middendorf in the javelin, Terray in the long jump, and Anthony Penta in the triple jump. Third-place finishes included the following: Sean Young in the 1600m, Matthew Penna in the 3200m, Jack Herms in the javelin, Ryan Andrews in the discus, Samuel McCarty in the shot put, Hannigan in the high jump, and Emerson Suski in the pole vault. Terray qualified for the Class LL meet in the long jump (20’10.5”). Verderame (400m, 52.65) and Clynes (javelin, 160’5.5”) improved their state marks. The Knights will enter the postseason next week when they travel to Hall High School in West Hartford on Tuesday, May 22 for the CCC West Championship. Field events are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. with track events starting at 2 p.m. Southington finished the regular season at 5-2 overall (3-1 home, 2-1 away) and 2-1 in the CCC West Colonial Division.

Girls Outdoor Track & Field—The Lady Knights earned their fourth-straight win by closing out the regular season with their largest victory of the season in a 120-22 rout of divisional NW Catholic at home. The Knights finished first in 16 of the 18 events, sweeping the relays, the 400m, the 300m hurdles, the 800m, the 3200m, the javelin, the long jump, the triple jump, and the pole vault. Besides the relays, Southington’s other individual first-place finishes included the following: Trinity Cardillo in the discus and shot put, Tayler Riddick in the long jump and triple jump, Livvy Pizzitola in the 100m, Natalia Adamczyk in the 1600m, Natalie Verderame in the 400m, Lily Scalise in the 300m hurdles, Kate Kemnitz in the 800m, Kailey Schmarr in the 3200m, Janette Wadolowski in the javelin, Amanda Brocki in the high jump, and Megan Biscoglio in the pole vault. Second-place finishes included the following: Scalise in the 100m hurdles, Jordyn Rogala in the 1600m, Meghan Sheline in the 400m, Micaela Potamis in the 300m hurdles, Anny Moquete-Volquez in the 800m, Pizzitola in the 200m, Gabriella Mondo in the javelin, Deborah Hannigan in the discus, Biscoglio in the long jump, and Victoria Godlewski in the pole vault. Third-place finishes included the following: Maddie Hepp in the 100m hurdles, Samantha Przybylski in the 100m, Logan Fischer in the 400m, Wadolowski in the 300m hurdles, Morgan Hubert in the 800m, Mikaela June in the javelin, Hannigan in the shot put, Scalise in the high jump, Alijah Vega in the long jump, and Kayla Markette in the pole vault. Moquete-Volquez qualified for the Class LL meet in the 800m (2:29.43). Mondo (javelin, 92’5”) and Cardillo (discus, 94’2”) improved their state marks. The Knights will enter the postseason next week when they travel to Hall High School in West Hartford on Tuesday, May 22 for the CCC West Championship. Field events are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. with track events starting at 2 p.m. Southington finished the regular season at 5-2 overall (3-1 home, 2-1 away) and 2-1 in the CCC West Colonial Division.

Softball—The Lady Knights earned their fifth-straight win with their sixth five-inning game of the season to remain undefeated in the division in a 19-1 mercy-rule at divisional Conard (4-12). The Knights defeated the Chieftains in five innings, 16-0, in their first meeting earlier in the season as well. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Hall (3-12) on Friday and then head out on the road to play Fitch (7-10) at Washington Park in Groton on Sunday. Southington is 15-1 overall and 8-0 in the CCC West Region.

Boys Tennis—The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win and first divisional victory of the season after edging Conard (10-4) by a point, 4-3, on the road. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Hall (13-1) on Wednesday and then head out on the road to divisional NW Catholic (5-6) on Friday. Southington is 10-3 overall and 2-3 in the CCC West Region.

Girls Tennis—Top player Abby Murphy and No. 4 singles Joelle Stublarec surrendered just one game each to help Southington sweep the singles lines. The Lady Knights earned their eighth-straight win and first divisional victory of the season with a 6-1 rout of Conard (9-4) at home. Murphy and Stublarec dropped just one game each. Other singles wins included No. 2 Coral Tommervik and No. 3 Molly Murphy in straight sets. No. 1 doubles Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez and No. 2 doubles Samantha Barmore-Madison Beaudoin prevailed in straight sets as well, as Callahan-Gimenez dropped just one game. In the longest match of the day, No. 3 doubles Gianna Wadowski-Emma Wojcicki fell in straight sets, 7-6 (6), 7-5, to Maggie Noble-Nora McGowan after letting an opening-set tiebreaker slip through their grasp. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to divisional Hall (11-4) on Wednesday and divisional NW Catholic (10-5) on Friday. Southington is 12-3 overall and 3-2 in the CCC West Region.

Boys Volleyball—The Blue Knights earned their 12th-straight win and 10th shutout of the season to remain undefeated in the division with a 3-0 sweep (25-20, 25-6, 25-17) at Farmington (7-7). The Knights swept the Indians in their first meeting earlier in the season as well. They will wrap up the week when they host divisional Hall (12-4) on Wednesday and East Hartford (16-0) on Friday. Southington is 13-1 overall and 10-0 in the CCC West Division.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.