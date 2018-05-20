Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, May 18

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, May 18. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—The Blue Knights earned their fifth-straight win to stay hot after edging divisional Hall (4-14) by a run, 4-3, in eight innings, which was their third extra-inning contest of the season. The Knights defeated the Warriors, 8-4, in their first meeting earlier in the season. They will be back on the diamond next week when they close out the regular season with a home game against divisional NW Catholic (11-7) on Monday, May 21. Game time is 6 p.m. Southington is 11-8 overall and 6-3 in the CCC West Region.

Golf—The Blue Knights earned their sixth-straight and largest win of the season with a 151-205 rout of Plainville at home. Southington played as the away team, as both the Knights and the Blue Devils share Hawk’s Landing as their home course. The Knights will be back on the links next week when they close out the regular season with contests against divisional opponents Simsbury, Farmington, and NW Catholic. Southington is 8-3-1 overall and 5-3-1 in the CCC West Division.

Boys Lacrosse—The Blue Knights kept their postseason hopes alive after edging divisional Avon (5-9) by a goal, 5-4, at home. The Knights matched the Falcons with a goal each in the third and fourth quarters, but the Knights led by a goal at the half with three goals in the second after going scoreless in the first, while the Flacons opened the game with a pair of goals in the first and went scoreless in the second. Evan Johanns (1 assist) and Tagan Welch marshaled the offense with two goals each. Dylan Rodriguez contributed with a score. Garrett Brown finished with 18 saves in the cage. The Knights are now just a win shy of qualifying for the Class L Tournament with one game remaining in the regular season and will look to clinch a playoff berth when they return to the turf next week with a home game against divisional Glastonbury (10-5) on Tuesday, May 22. Game time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 6-9 overall and 1-3 in the CCC Central Division.

Girls Lacrosse—She may be small, but she’s fast…not just on her feet, but also with the ball. Talie Richardson’s agility up and down the field and quick stick helped the Lady Knights break their two-game skid and qualify for the Class L Tournament for the second-straight year with a 17-13 victory over divisional Avon (2-13) at home. Both teams were knotted at 9-9 at the half, but the Knights limited the Falcons to just four goals in the second half and pulled away with double the goals. Southington finished with 43 shots on goal. Richardson marshaled the offense with five goals and a pair of assists. Amy Chudy contributed with three scores. Taylor Borla won nine draws and recovered seven groundballs. Julia Wells finished with 11 saves in the cage. The Knights will look to improve their seeding in the state tournament when they return to the turf next week and close out the regular season with a home game against Windsor (4-10) on Monday, May 21. Game time is 6 p.m. Southington is 6-8 overall and 4-4 in the CCC North Division.

Softball—They committed three errors, but 20 hits got the job done. The Lady Knights earned their sixth-straight win in their seventh fifth-inning contest of the season to remain undefeated in the division and at home with a 21-2 mercy-rule of Hall (3-14), tying their largest victory of the season. The Knights defeated the Warriors, 18-1, in their first meeting earlier in the season. They scattered runs through the first three innings, building a large lead early with 12 runs in the opening inning. Kara Zazzaro went 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBI. Abby Lamson went 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored. Katherine Gunderson contributed with a pair of RBI. Zazzaro (16-1) started on the circle and picked up her 16th win of the season after going two innings with a pair of strikeouts, allowing just one hit. Katelyn Lipski, Julia Theriault, and Kelsey Fernandez saw some action on the circle as well. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Washington Park in Groton on Sunday to play Fitch (9-10). The Knights defeated Fitch, 13-3, in their first meeting earlier in the season. Southington is 16-1 overall and 9-0 in the CCC West Region.

Boys Tennis—The Blue Knights traveled to St. Joseph’s College in West Hartford where they bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to earn their seventh shutout of the season with a 7-0 sweep of divisional NW Catholic (5-8). The Knights will be back on the courts next week when they close out the regular season with contests against South Windsor (12-4) on Tuesday, May 22 and Platt (2-10) on Thursday, May 24. Southington is 11-4 overall and 3-4 in the CCC West Region.

Girls Tennis—The doubles carried the Lady Knights to their 13th win of the season, as Southington bounced back from Wednesday’s loss by edging divisional NW Catholic (11-6) by a point, 4-3, at home. No. 1 singles Abby Murphy, No. 1 doubles Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez, and No. 3 doubles Gianna Wadowski-Emma Wojcicki won in straight sets. No. 2 doubles Samantha Barmore-Madison Beaudoin rebounded from dropping an opening-set tiebreaker to outlast Kelci Goodson-Isabella Krocheski in three sets, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2. No. 2 singles Coral Tommervik, No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, and No. 4 singles Joelle Stublarec fell in straight sets. The Knights will be back on the courts next week when they close out the regular season with a home match against Newington (8-8). Southington is 13-4 overall and 4-3 in the CCC West Region.

Boys Volleyball—Against one of the toughest teams on their regular season schedule, a balanced contribution from different players helped the Blue Knights hand the Hornets their first loss of the season. Southington prevailed with a 3-1 victory (25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17) over East Hartford (17-1) at home. The Knights were big up front with a total of nine blocks at the net. Rocco Possidento helped anchor the defense with six blocks. Will Pfanzelt, Adam Hunter, JJ Clark, and Tim Walsh backed Possidento with two blocks apiece. Zack Morgan went 26-for-26 serving with a pair of aces and distributed 29 assists. Pfanzelt also marshaled the offense with 13 kills. Walsh also went 13-for-16 behind the service line with three aces, and Justin Miranda went 16-for-17 serving with two aces. Niko Sophroniou anchored the other half of the defense with 17 digs. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week when they close out the regular season with a road match at divisional Newington (17-2) on Monday, May 21. Match time is 6 p.m. Southington is 15-1 overall and 11-0 in the CCC West Division.

