Touch-A-Truck has been postponed until June 2

Due to the forecast of inclement weather this weekend, the Recreation Department announced that this weekend’s annual Touch-A-Truck event has been rescheduled.

The 16th annual event, co-sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 72 and the Southington Recreation Department, will now be held on Saturday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Southington Drive-In property at 995 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. in Plantsville. No further rain date is scheduled.

Children will enjoy climbing into construction, military, emergency and other vehicles, face painting, music and more. Refreshments will be available for purchase. The admission fee is $4 per child with no charge for adults.

Now, the event will form a sort of double-feature. Touch-A-Truck will offer a perfect lead-in to the kickoff event for the 2018 Southington Drive-In schedule. The ninth season will open its gates at 6 p.m. with the 1975 classic “Jaws,” sponsored by Southington UNICO.