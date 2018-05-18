SHS Rugby rallies past North Haven, West Hartford

The Blue Knight rugby teams scored a pair of wins in late April.

The Southington girls defeated North Haven, 130-7, on April 26 with several Southington players making trys (rugby’s version of touchdowns) in the victory.

Katelyn DeMaio, Lyndsey Danko, Callie Candelaria, Rhiannon Simione, Daria McCabe, Katie Przybylski, Kylin Banks, Tara Brock, Tanina Sentementes, Michelle Flynn, and Bianca Ferreri scored for the Knights.

On Sunday, April 29, the boys team rallied for a 27-5 win over West Hartford. John Miller, Jaiden Renehan, and Alex Kuhr made trys in the victory.