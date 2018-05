On Monday, May 14, Cerena Stimpson, 23, of Waterbury, was arrested by Southington police on an outstanding warrant for an incident at the Southington Target store.

According to the warrant, Stimpson stole merchandise totaling $857.98 from the local Target in April 2018.

She was charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny. She was released on a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on May 21.