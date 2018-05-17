Police arrest woman for using counterfeit money

Southington police arrested Lynn Pelletier, 26, of Southington, at Bristol Superior Court on May 16 on an outstanding warrant for two counts of first degree forgery and two counts of sixth degree larceny. At the time of the arrest, Pelletier was being held in a Connecticut Correctional Facility, so she was transported to Bristol court so the warrant could be served.

The warrant stemmed from two separate incidents in March 2018 where Pelletier went to TJ Maxx and presented a $100 bill to purchase items. The $100 bill was later determined to be counterfeit.

The arrest came as a result of a joint investigation with other police departments with similar incidents. Pelletier was developed as a suspect, and an arrest warrant was granted by the court. A $10,000 bond was set.