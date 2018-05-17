Obituary: Sharon A. Meola, 58

Sharon A. Meola, age 58, was called to heaven on May 3rd, 2018, peacefully in her home in Suffield, CT surrounded by loved ones.

Sharon is survived by the love of her life, David Melix, of Suffield, CT; her children, Laura, Jeremy, Daniel Melix, and Christie Loos, in addition to her eight beautiful grandchildren.

She is survived by her four brothers James Jr., Steven, Greg, and Glenn, and her Godmother, Beatrice and George Sakellarios and her many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sharon was born on December 26th, 1959 in Southington, CT, to late parents James and Jean Meola.

She graduated from Southington High School in 1977. In 1992, she moved to Suffield, CT to raise her family with her significant other.

Sharon was a great family woman and a loving mother. She was a social, active woman who was deeply involved in gardening, antiquing, and an avid reader. She enjoyed interior decorating, fishing, camping, hiking, swimming, and bike riding most of all when traveling to the Cape, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and California. Her family and friends will always remember her as a vivacious, wonderful person.

A Memorial service is scheduled for Sharon on May 26th, 2018 at 10:30am with a reception to follow at St. Dominic Church at 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. A Celebration of Life will take place August 12, 2018 at 1pm at Sunrise Park, 2075 Mountain Rd, West Suffield, CT at the Pavilion. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sharon’s life. Sharon requested perennial flowers to be planted in her garden and favorite park in her memory.