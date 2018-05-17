Obituary: MaryAnn (Sazanowicz) Adams, 66

MaryAnn (Sazanowicz) Adams, 66, of Southington, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 12, 2018 surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the loving wife and best friend of Mark D. Adams, high school sweethearts, married for over 46 wonderful years. She was a devoted mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by all.

MaryAnn was born in Southington on July 30, 1951 to Irene (Przygocki) Sazanowicz and the late Joseph Sazanowicz Sr. She worked at the Plantsville Post Office for over 30 years where she received several awards for her exceptional service before retiring in 2015. She was a member of the American Legion Post 72 Women’s Auxiliary.

Spending time with her family is what she cherished the most. She loved to attend her grandchildren’s concerts, wrestling matches, gymnastic meets, soccer and football games; it gave her the greatest joys to watch them. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii and the Outer Banks where she could enjoy her love of the beach. MaryAnn was known for her baking, everyone always waiting for her famous pistachio cake. Since retirement she found joy in watching GSN and her crafts.

In addition to her husband Mark and mother Irene, she is survived by three loving children: Ann Marie Lanzofano and her husband Frank Jr. of Plantsville; Cheryl Kennedy and her husband John Jr. of Plainville and Kenneth Adams and his wife Doryon of Southington; four adoring grandchildren: John III and Joseph Kennedy and Alivia and Charlotte Adams; her brother, Joseph Sazanowicz Jr. and his wife Nancy of Southington; mother-in-law, Marie Adams of New Port Richey, FL; sister-in-law, Stacey Wernicki of Southington and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Carolyn Bruschino and Bobbi Cardini.

MaryAnn’s family would like to thank Dr. Peter Byeff and his staff, the staff at VITAS Hospice Care, as well as the C-5 staff at Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain for all of their love and care. They will forever be grateful. They also send a special thank you to MaryCay, Millie and Julia.

In lieu of flowers, donations in MaryAnn’s memory may be made to Southington Community Services, 91 Norton St., Plantsville, CT 06479.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville with a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Southington. Burial will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 18, 2017 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.