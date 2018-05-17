Obituary: Josephine (Dubicki) Skawinski, 94

Josephine (Dubicki) Skawinski, 94, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 14, 2018 at the HOCC at New Britain. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Skawinski.

Born in Plantsville on September 3, 1923 to the late John and Mary (Jankowski) Dubicki, she had been a lifelong Plantsville resident.

Josephine was a longtime parishioner at the Immaculate Conception Church. She was a huge Yankees fan and loved the NY Giants.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Carol Milo and her husband Jerry of Southington; Anthony Nigro and his wife Sandra of Southington and Paul Slawinski and his wife Mary of Guilford and her special sister-in-law, Mary. She was predeceased by 3 brothers, John, Edward and Chester Dubicki and 2 sisters, Mary Slawinski and Helen Nigro.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May22, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.