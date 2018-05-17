Obituary: John A. Boodley, 75

John A. Boodley, 75, of Southington, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. He was a loving brother, son, uncle and friend. Born on November 29, 1942 in New Britain to the late Charles Boodley and Evelyn (Osden) Boodley Sklarsky, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

John was a longtime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1250. He loved hunting and fishing and family trips to Vermont.

He is survived by his sister Shirley Olson and her husband Fillmore of Berlin; his special longtime friend and devoted loving caregiver, Patty Grigerek, of Southington, one niece Deborah Tardif and four nephews: Fillmore Olson III, Robert Olson, Charles Boodley Jr. and Andrew Boodley and many grand-nieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and one great-grandnephew. He was predeceased by his step-father, Philip Sklarsky, brother Charles Boodley, niece Cindey White and 3 step-brothers, Anthony, Philip Jr. and Frederick Sklarsky.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 or to the HHC at Home Hospice Care, 1290 Silas Deane Hwy. Suite 4B, Wethersfield, CT 06109.

A funeral service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in Pine Meadow Cemetery, New Hartford. Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 21, 2018 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.