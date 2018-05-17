Obituary: Clayton Pace, 46

Clayton Pace, 46, of Meriden, passed away on May 12, 2018 at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden. He was the husband of Kaori (Takemura) Pace.

Clayton was born on March 25, 1972 in Aztec, NM, and was the son of Marlene ( Yager) Pace who currently resides in NM, and the late William Pace.

Clayton was currently employed by Sikorski Aircraft in Stratford. Clayton also spoke fluent Japanese.

Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by two sisters Lenora King of NM and Theresa Gentry of TN along with many friends. He is also survived by his faithful companions Charlie and Yuki .

Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 3-6 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington. Burial and services will be held at the convenience of the family.

