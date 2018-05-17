Curtis Street construction update

The Southington Engineering department sent an announcement to Curtiss Street area residents on May 16 regarding road work and road closures as of May 17 during the ongoing Curtis Street road construction project.

The release said that the Curtiss Street, Hart Street, and Kane Street intersection will be closed for paving operations. The closure will begin at 7 p.m. on May 17 and will extend until approximately midnight.

Hart Street traffic will be detoured to Maplewood and Mill Street to reach Route 10.

Curtiss Street traffic will be detoured to Melcon Drive and Lazy Lane to reach Route 10.

Curtiss Street and Hart Street can access one another through Little Fawn Road and Regency Court.

The Southington Police will be directing traffic throughout the road closure. Nearby residents may be inconvenienced by equipment sounds and back up alarms.