Southington Public Library listings for the May 18 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, option 5 or visit southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

May

Artist of the Month-Janice St. Hilaire. Janice St. Hilaire of Wallingford decorated children’s bedrooms with murals and eventually start her own design business. The library will be showcasing a selection of her paintings.

June

Book Discussion Series – City of Angels. Tuesday, June 12, 3 p.m. Registration required. Carole Shmurak leads this three part series featuring discussions of mysteries set in Los Angeles. This discussion centers on “LA Requiem” by Robert Crais.

Ongoing

Anime Club. Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime.

