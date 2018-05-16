Softball claims 5th ‘mercy rule’ victim

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Lady Knight softball team added four more wins in their quest for the top seed in the Class LL Tournament. They also tied their largest win of the season in their sixth shutout against their fifth mercy rule victim.

There’s no question that their only loss at NFA served as a wakeup call, and the Knights have certainly been rolling through the tougher schedule ever since. But what sticks out most to Southington coach Davina Hernandez is her team’s depth, and a lot of girls are still competing for positions.

“No one’s really becoming complacent because we’re constantly competing for those positions amongst each other,” said the coach. “They’re just working really hard, and it just tells me that they’re really buying in…willing to work and compete.”

The Knights (14-1) will be back on the diamond this week against Conard (4-11), Fitch (7-10), and Hall (3-11). Friday’s game will be the annual “Put on Purple” event in recognition of May as Lupus Awareness Month. Game time is 3:45 p.m. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Dream Big with Davina Lupus Foundation. Before the game, the foundation will issue scholarships and medical bill stipends to people afflicted by the disease.

Win vs. Simsbury

MAY 7—With 19 hits, the Knights got the job done in just three innings of work, as they began the week on Monday with a 14-2 rout of Simsbury at home. They scored all of their runs in the first three innings with six in the opening inning.

Chrissy Marotto went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI. Kristin Rose was perfect at the plate by going 2-for-2 with two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk. Katherine Gunderson went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored, and a triple. Frankie Ferrante contributed with three RBI.

Kara Zazzaro (14-1) started on the circle to go three and a third innings with three strikeouts, allowing a hit and a walk.

Win at Middletown

MAY 8—A strong showing late in the game helped the Knights pull away, and Southington scored a 5-1 victory at Middletown. The Knights led by one after the fourth inning but pulled away on the heels of four triples in the sixth.

Frankie Ferrante (3-for-3), Nicole Greco, Marotto (3-for-4), and Sarah Myrick hit triples in a three-run rally. Marotto was a single shy of hitting for the cycle with three runs scored and a solo homerun in the third.

Zazzaro threw a complete game on the circle with five strikeouts, allowing four hits and a walk.

Win vs. Avon

MAY 9—They wasted no time and posted eight runs in the eighth inning. The Knights earned their third-straight win and sixth shutout of the season the very next day with a 19-0 mercy rule of Avon to remain undefeated at home (7-0), tying their largest victory of the season. With the win against the Falcons, they have mercy-ruled five teams on the season.

The Knights scored a run in every inning, building a 13-run lead after the second. Southington finished with 13 hits.

Marotto went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI, three runs scored, and a triple. Abby Lamson went 2-for-2 with a RBI, a run scored, and a triple. Katelyn Lipski went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.

Zazzaro started on the circle and pitched the opening inning with three strikeouts. Katelyn Lipski, Julia Theriault (5 strikeouts), and Julia Panarella saw some action on the circle as well.

Win at Windsor

MAY 11—A third-inning boost helped the Knights cap off the week with an 11-2 victory under the lights at Windsor to give the Warriors their third loss of the season.

The Knights took a five-run lead with six runs in the third off of three doubles, a stolen base, and an outfield error and capped off the win with four in the sixth and a run in the seventh. Windsor committed three errors in the game.

Southington finished with 11 hits. Gunderson went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored, a RBI, and a solo homerun in the sixth.Lamson contributed with three RBI, and Ferrante and Madison Rocha contributed with a pair of RBI each.

Zazzaro picked up her 14th win of the season with 11 strikeouts, allowing four walks, two hits, and an earned run.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.