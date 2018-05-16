Girls track wins 3rd straight meet; claims 4 titles at Irv Black Invite

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

With a win in a dual meet and more qualifications and improved marks for the Class LL meet this past week, the Lady Knight outdoor track and field team now has athletes qualified in all 18 events, and they’re not slowing down.

“I was talking with (Lorenzo) Milledge, the Simsbury coach, and he was saying that he was a little surprised by some of the depth in some of our events,” said Southington coach Connor Green. “That made me feel really good. I think this was the first time, since I’ve been at Southington, that we’ve actually beat Simsbury in a dual meet.”

As the Knights prepare for the postseason with their final meets of the regular season ahead of them for the coming week, Green said that they are definitely setting themselves up to be in a great position. It’s going to take a team effort and a lot of depth to win a conference title, according to Green, and the team is currently showing both.

“We have a couple of injuries that we are dealing with right now, but for the most part, everyone’s just taking it along and doing what they need to,” said Green. “We’re starting to get to a point in the season where kids are starting to run very good times, throw far, and jump high, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

The Knights (4-2) will close out the regular season this week when they host divisional NW Catholic on Monday, May 14 and then travel to Danbury High School for the Dream Invitational on Friday, May 18.

Win vs. Simsbury

MAY 8—The Knights split first-place finishes with the Trojans out of 18 events. Simsbury edged Southington on the track, but the Knights won the overall competition by winning four out of the seven field events, sweeping the javelin and discus and not allowing the Trojans to sweep any events.

The Knights earned their third-straight win on Tuesday with an 84-66 victory.

Southington’s first-place finishes included Amanda Howe (discus, shot put); Kate Kemnitz, Sarah Minkiewicz, Morgan Hubert, and Anny Moquete-Volquez (4x800m); Lily Scalise (100m hurdles); Livvy Pizzitola (100m); Samantha Przybylski (200m); Laini Pizzitola (3200m); Jessica Griffin (javelin); and Megan Biscoglio (pole vault).

The 4x800m (9:56.24) qualified for the Class LL meet to record Southington’s lowest time in the event on the season.

Scalise (300m hurdles, 51.32) and Riddick (triple jump, 32’2.5”) qualified for the state meet as well.

Griffin improved her state mark in the javelin (100’10”) by almost seven feet.

Irv Black Invite

Howe didn’t let a little bit of precipitation dampen her spirits. She shook off the rain and represented the Southington with a pair of first-place finishes at the 12th annual Irv Black Invitational, held at New Britain High School from Friday to Saturday.

With a toss of 28 feet, Howe edged Natalie Rolon-Issa (36’3”) of Bacon Academy by almost two feet to win the shot put competition. With a discus throw of 127 feet, 11 inches, she eclipsed Hillhouse’s Leah Moore (109’3”) by more than 18 feet. Howe also finished fifth in the hammer throw.

Biscoglio and Janette Wadolowski also claimed titles at the event. Biscoglio (10’6”) won the pole vault by two feet, while Wadolowski (114’0”) won the javelin by almost three feet.

Other medalists: Kemnitz in the 800m (2nd); Hubert, Minkiewicz, Moquete-Volquez, and Kemnitz in the 4x800m (3rd); Scalise in the 400m hurdles (5th); Schmarr in the 2000m steeplechase (5th); Pizzitola in the 3200m (6th); Natalia Adamczyk in the 2000m steeplechase (6th); and Vega in the javelin (6th).

Pizzitola qualified for the Class LL meet in the 3200m (12:11.44), and Kemnitz improved her state mark in the 800m (2:23.49).

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.