Girls Lacrosse: Battling down the stretch

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Lady Knight lacrosse team inched a game closer to clinching a playoff berth after splitting this past week with a win and a loss against the only two teams they will be playing twice during the regular season.

Just one win shy of their second straight tournament bid, Southington (5-7) can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Their three remaining opponents total 10 combined wins.

Southington coach Jill Pomposi said that she’d like her team to win more than just one. “We’re still in this,” she said. “We have the capability. We just need to finish the job. We’re so close. It’s not like we’re not playing well. It’s not major thing that we have to work on. We’re not getting beat by eight to 10 goals every time.”

Going forward, Pomposi said that the team has to play smart and take advantage of everything that they’re given. For instance, if they’re given a shot, she said that they have to shoot around the goalie.

“We can’t shoot it at the goalie if we’re not given tons of chances,” said Pomposi. “Because we’re so evenly matched with most of the teams that we play, especially these last three, whoever makes the smartest decisions and makes the least mistakes for 50 minutes is going to win.”

Pomposi said that the team can’t afford to have a quick lapse of judgment and turn the ball over on their second pass out of the defensive zone.

“If we make them turn the ball over during re-defense, which has been really helpful for us, we need to get that ball back and get shot opportunities,” said Pomposi. “Mentally we’re strong and in the right mindset.”

The Knights will look to qualify for the state tournament this week when they travel to divisional Conard (6-6) on Tuesday, May 15 and then return home to host divisional Avon (1-11) on Friday, May 18.

Talie Richardson continued to lead her team by tallying a hat trick, as the Knights avenged payback on a divisional foe they lost to earlier in the season. They earned their second-straight win on Monday, May 7 with an 11-9 victory over divisional Simsbury at home. The Knights fell, 8-6, to the Trojans back in April.

The Knights led by two at the half, netting a goal with 55 seconds left in the first half, and pulled away on the heels of an even balanced offense in both halves. Southington took 24 shots on goal.

Richardson marshaled the offense with three goals and won three draws. Emma Doran (2 goals, 2 assists) and Brooke Lynch (2 goals, 1 assist) contributed to the offense as well. Julia Jackman and Brooke Lynch recovered four groundballs each. Julia Wells saved seven of Simsbury’s 15 shots in the cage.

Southington’s two-game winning streak was snapped after the Knights capped off the week on Saturday with a 10-7 loss at Brien McMahon. The Knights fell, 13-6, to the Senators last month.

The Knights trailed by three at the half and took 14 shots on goal. Richardson paced the offense with three goals and recovered seven groundballs. Lynch (1 assist) and Doran contributed with a pair of scores each, as Doran also won three draws. Wells saved 15 of Brien McMahon’s 24 shots.

To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.