Boys Lacrosse has no room for error

The Blue Knight lacrosse team reached their lowest point of the season after going winless this past week. With two more losses, Southington is riding a four-game skid, but they’re not out of it just yet.

They have little room for error, but with three games remaining in the regular season, the Knights are two wins shy of qualifying for the Class LL Tournament. All three of the remaining teams on their schedule are divisional, and two of those three teams garner winning records.

The Knights will look to clinch a playoff berth this week when they travel to divisional Hall (11-2) on Monday, May 14 and then return home to host divisional Avon (5-7) on Friday, May 18. Southington is 5-8 overall and 0-2 in the CCC Central Division.

The Knights began the week on Monday, May 7 with their first overtime contest of the season, edged by a goal, 9-8, at RHAM. They were shut out in the first quarter, trailing by a goal at the half, and rallied back to send the contest into overtime with five goals in the second half. The Sachems scored a pair of goals in all four quarters.

Evan Johanns paced the offense with three goals. Ethan Thomson and Tagan Welch contributed with two scores each. Garrett Brown finished with 25 saves in the cage.

The Knights capped off the week on Saturday by suffering their fourth-straight loss after falling, 9-7, at Norwalk. Both teams matched one another with a pair of goals in each of the opening quarters, knotted 4-4 at the half, but the Bears pulled away with the help of four goals in the fourth.

Johanns paced the offense with three goals and an assist. Thomson backed Johanns with a pair of scores. Brown finished with 11 saves in the cage.

