Weekly scoreboard for the May 18 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, May 7 and Sunday, May 13.

Baseball

Simsbury 5, Southington 2

Monday, May 7

At Memorial Park, Simsbury

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Topper, 2b 3 0 0 0 Chiaro, rf 4 0 2 0 Paradis, lf 3 1 1 0 Mercier, p 1 0 0 0 Verrilli, p 1 0 0 0 Panarella, c 3 0 0 0 Worth, ss 3 0 1 1 Kohl, cf 2 0 0 0 Leifert, 3b 2 0 1 1 Martin, pr 0 0 0 0 Neuman, 1b 2 0 0 0 Meade, ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 25 2 5 2

SIMSBURY

PLAYER AB R H BI Donofrio, cf 4 2 3 1 Montgomery, 2b 2 1 0 0 Chapman, ph 1 0 0 0 Valentino, dh 4 1 3 0 Gauthier, pr 0 0 0 0 Valerio, lf 4 1 1 1 Phillips, 1b 2 0 0 0 Benneche, rf 3 0 2 1 Caulfield, c 2 0 1 0 Leonard, 3b 2 0 0 0 Talbot, ph 1 0 0 0 McNally, ss 2 0 0 0 Totals 27 5 10 0

HR—Donofrio. 2B—Chiaro (2), Worth, Valerio. BB—Mercier, Leifert, Montgomery, Caulfield, McNally. HBP—Topper, Paradis, Kohl, Phillips.

Southington 000 200 0 — 2 5 0

Simsbury 400 001 0 — 5 10 0

SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Mercier 0.7 4 4 4 3 1 Verrilli 3.3 4 0 0 0 0 Krar 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 Henderson 1.0 1 1 1 0 1 SIMSBURY IP H R ER BB K White, W 7.0 5 2 2 2 5

Records—Southington, 6-8. Simsbury, 9-4.

Southington 3, Avon 2

(8 innings)

Wednesday, May 9

At Southington

AVON

PLAYER AB R H BI Angus, 3b 4 0 0 0 Borenstein, 1b 3 0 1 0 Boone, rf 4 0 0 0 Ollestad, c 3 1 0 0 Aiello, lf 3 1 2 0 Copper, p 2 0 1 1 Galliher, dh 1 0 0 0 Harris, 1b 1 0 0 1 Doorman, ss 3 0 1 0 Zarwanski, cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 27 2 5 2

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Topper, 2b 4 1 1 0 Worth, ss 2 0 0 0 Kavanagh, ph 0 0 0 0 Krar, pr 0 0 0 0 Paradis, lf 4 0 0 0 Chiaro, rf 3 0 0 0 Mercier, 1b 4 1 2 0 Strong, pr 0 0 0 0 Carr, pr 0 1 0 0 Meade, dh 3 0 2 1 Kohl, cf 3 0 1 0 Martin, ph 1 0 1 0 Leifert, 3b 4 0 2 1 Vargas, c 3 0 0 0 Totals 32 3 9 2

2B—Copper, Mercier. BB—Borenstein, Kavanagh, Chiaro. SAC—Copper, Harris, Meade.

Avon 000 010 10 — 2 5 1

Southington 001 100 01 — 3 9 1

AVON IP H R ER BB K Copper 6.7 7 2 2 1 3 Borenstein, L 1.3 2 1 1 1 0 SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Neuman 7.0 4 2 1 0 7 Verrilli, W 1.0 1 0 0 1 0

Records—AHS, 3-10. SHS, 7-8.

Southington 8, Wethersfield 6

Thursday, May 10

At Dunkin Donuts Park, Hartford

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Topper, 2b 3 2 1 0 Chiaro, rf 3 2 1 0 Paradis, lf 3 2 2 2 Mercier, p 3 1 1 0 Worth, p 1 0 0 0 Kohl, cf 3 0 0 0 Kavanagh, ph 1 0 1 2 Meade, dh 4 0 1 2 Leifert, 3b 4 1 1 0 Strong, pr 0 0 0 0 Neuman, 1b 3 0 2 2 Martin, pr 0 0 0 0 Vargas, c 2 0 0 0 Panarella, c 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 8 10 8

WETHERSFIELD

PLAYER AB R H BI Sulivan, cf 4 2 4 1 Mar.Bagdasarian, 2b 3 1 0 1 Fote, ss 3 1 2 1 Tenney, 3b 1 0 0 1 Mercado, lf 2 0 0 1 Moran, pr 0 0 0 0 Tenney, rf 2 1 0 0 Scully, pr 1 0 0 0 Mat.Bagdasarian, dh 3 0 0 0 Blaisdell, p 4 1 2 0 Luiz, 1b 2 0 0 0 Bonfiglio, ph 1 0 1 0 Gray, ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 27 6 9 5

2B—Topper, Paradis, Neuman, Sullivan, Fote. BB—Topper, Chiaro, Paradis, Neuman, Vargas, Fote, Tenney (2), Mercado, Tenney, Matt Bagdasarian. SAC—Mark Bagdasarian, Tenney, Mercado.

Southington 101 042 0 — 8 10 1

Wethersfield 300 012 0 — 6 9 3

SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Mercier, W 4.0 4 3 1 1 2 Worth 2.0 5 3 3 4 2 Krar 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 WETHERSFIELD IP H R ER BB K Bleisdell, L 7.0 10 8 5 5 4

Records—SHS, 8-8. WHS, 9-6.

Softball

Southington 14, Simsbury 2

Monday, May 7

At Southington

SIMSBURY

PLAYER AB R H BI No. 6, ss 3 0 0 0 No. 10, eh 3 1 1 1 No. 11, p 3 0 0 0 No. 20, lf 2 1 1 0 No. 8, cf 3 0 0 0 No. 15, 3b 3 0 1 0 No. 12, c 1 0 0 0 No. 44, 1b 1 0 0 0 No. 5, rf 4 0 1 0 Totals 23 2 4 1

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Marotto, ss 4 0 3 3 Rogers, ss 2 0 0 0 Myrick, cf 4 1 1 0 Fernandez, cf 1 2 0 0 Lamson, c 4 2 2 1 Gendron, c 1 0 1 0 Zazzaro, p 3 0 2 1 Theriault, p 2 0 0 0 Malachowsk, rfi 3 2 2 1 Williams, 1b 2 0 0 0 Gunderson, eh 3 2 2 2 Rocha, 3b 1 0 1 0 Ferrante, 1b 3 2 1 3 Lipski, rf 1 0 1 0 Panerella, p 0 0 0 0 Rose, 2b 2 2 2 2 Beaupre, 2b 1 0 0 0 Greco, lf 1 1 1 1 Perugini, ss 0 0 0 0 Totals 38 14 19 14

3B—No. 20, Gunderson. 2B—No. 10, Gendron, Greco, Lamson, Lipski, Zazzaro. BB—No. 12, Rose, Greco (2), Perugini. HBP—No. 20. SAC—No. 44.

Simsbury 000 000 2 — 2 4 3

Southington 635 000 x — 14 19 0

SIMSBURY IP H R ER BB K No. 11, L 6.0 19 14 4 4 3 SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Zazzaro, W 3.1 1 0 0 1 3 Theriault 1.2 0 0 0 0 1 Lipski 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 Panerella 1.0 2 2 1 0 2

Records—Simsbury, 4-7. Southington, 11-1.

Southington 5, Middletown 1

Tuesday, May 8

At Middletown HS

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Marotto, ss 4 3 3 1 Myrick, cf 3 0 1 1 Lamson, c 2 0 0 1 Zazzaro, p 4 0 1 0 Malachowski, rf 4 0 0 0 Ferrante, 1b 3 0 3 0 Perugini, pr 0 1 0 0 Rocha, eh 2 0 1 0 Gunderson 2 1 1 1 Rose, 2b 3 0 1 0 Greco, lf 2 0 1 1 Totals 29 5 12 5

MIDDLETOWN

PLAYER AB R H BI 9, lf 3 1 0 0 2, 2b 3 0 1 0 Highsmith, ss 3 0 0 1 14, 3b 3 0 0 0 1, rf 3 0 2 0 Salvidar, cf 3 0 1 0 Newman, c 2 0 0 0 4 3 0 0 0 DeFrance 3 0 0 0 Totals 26 1 4 1

HR—Marotto. 3B—Ferrante, Greco, Marotto, Myrick. 2B—Marotto. BB—Ferrante, Greco, Newman. HBP—Lamson. SAC—Lamson, Myrick, Rose.

Southington 101 003 0 — 5 12 1

Middletown 000 100 0 — 1 4 0

SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Zazzaro, W 7.0 4 1 0 1 5 MIDDLETOWN IP H R ER BB K Earl, L 7.0 12 5 5 2 2

Records—SHS, 12-1. MHS, 8-7.

Southington 21, Avon 0

(5 innings)

Wednesday, May 9

At Southington

AVON

PLAYER AB R H BI 21 1 0 0 0 18, p 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 25 2 0 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 13 1 0 0 0 11 2 0 0 0 5 2 0 0 0 14 2 0 0 0 10 1 0 0 0 Totals 16 0 1 0

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Marotto, ss 4 4 3 3 Rocha, ss 0 0 0 0 Myrick, cf 3 1 1 1 Fernandez, p 0 1 0 2 Lamson, c 2 1 2 1 Gendron, c 2 0 1 2 Zazzaro, p 2 0 1 1 Theriault, p 1 0 0 1 Malachowski, rf 1 2 1 1 Perugini, rf 1 1 0 2 Ferrante, 1b 2 2 0 0 Williams, 1b 2 0 0 1 Rose, 2b 2 1 1 1 Beaupre, 2b 1 1 0 0 Greco, lf 2 1 1 1 Lipski, lf 2 2 2 0 Rogers, 3b 1 1 0 1 Gunderson, 3b 1 1 0 0 Totals 29 19 13 18

3B—Lamson, Marotto, Zazzaro. BB—2, 13, Rocha, Fernandez (2), Gendron, Theriault (2), Malachowski, Perugini, Williams, Beaupre, Rogers, Gunderson. HBP—Perugini.

Avon 000 00x x — 0 1 4

Southington 854 2xx x — 19 13 0

AVON IP H R ER BB K 18, L 3.2 12 18 8 12 2 SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Zazzaro, W 1.0 0 0 0 0 3 Theriault 2.0 1 0 0 0 5 Fernandez 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 Lipski 1.0 0 0 0 2 3

Records—AHS, 2-11. SHS, 13-1.

Southington 11, Windsor 2

Friday, May 11

At Windsor HS

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Marotto, ss 3 2 1 0 Fernandez 0 0 0 0 Greco, cf 4 2 1 1 Pelletier 1 1 1 1 Lamson, c 3 1 1 3 Williams, c 1 0 0 0 Zazzaro, p 3 0 0 0 Ferrante, 1b 4 1 1 2 Malachowski, rf 4 0 1 0 Rocha, eh 2 1 1 2 Gendron 1 0 0 0 Rose, 2b 3 0 1 1 Beaupre, 2b 1 1 1 0 Gunderson, lf 4 2 2 1 Totals 34 11 11 11

WINDSOR

PLAYER AB R H BI Capuano 3 0 1 1 Nolan 2 0 0 0 Chaparro 1 0 0 0 Shemanskis 3 0 0 0 Fontaine 1 1 0 0 18 3 0 0 0 Barresi 3 0 1 0 DeRosie 0 1 0 0 McGraw 2 0 0 0 28 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 Klingel 0 0 0 0 Klase 1 0 0 0 Totals 22 2 2 1

HR—Gunderson. 2B—Greco, Lamson, Rocha, Rose, Capuano, Barreso. BB—Marotto, Fernandez, Zazzaro, Rocha, Fontaine (2), DeRosie, Klingel. SAC—Lamson.

Southington 006 004 1 — 11 11 0

Windsor 001 000 1 — 2 2 3

SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Zazzaro, W 7.0 2 2 1 4 11 WINDSOR IP H R ER BB K Unk, L 7.0 11 11 6 4 4

Records—SHS, 14-1. WHS, 13-3.

Golf

Southington 141, Conard 147

Monday, May 7

Par 35

At Hawks Landing CC, Southington

Medalist: Luke Carroll, CHS, 32.

SOUTHINGTON (141)—1, Max Chubet, 33; 2 (tie), Cam Zegrzdyn and Austin Carta, 35; 4, CJ McManus, 38.

CONARD (147)—1, Luke Carroll, 32; 2, Matt Chorches, 34; 3, Garrett Brown, 40; 4, Max Leland, 41.

Records—CHS, 5-3. SHS, 4-3-1.

Southington 147, Avon 150

Tuesday, May 8

Par 35

At Hawks Landing CC, Southington

Medalist: Cam Zegrzdyn, SHS, 33.

SOUTHINGTON (147)—1, Cam Zegrzdyn, 33; 2, Max Chubet, 37; 3, Austin Carta, 38; 4, Shawn McKnerney, 39.

AVON (150)—1 (tie), Tyler Hahn and Mike Hanratty, 35; 3, Cole Hahn, 39; 4, Sam Cuddeback, 41.

Records—AHS, 7-3. SHS, 5-3-1.

Southington 143, Hall 164

Thursday, May 10

Par 35

At Hawks Landing CC, Southington

Medalist: Austin Carta, SHS, 34.

SOUTHINGTON (143)—1, Austin Carta, 34; 2 Shawn McKnerney, 35; 3 (tie), Max Chubet and CJ McManus, 37.

HALL (164)—1, Mac Mahoney, 40; 2 (tie), Will Hutensky and Max Berman, 41; 4, Ryan Arnold, 42.

Records—HHS, 5-5-1. SHS, 6-3-1.

Boys Lacrosse

RHAM 9, Southington 8

(Overtime)

Monday, May 7

At RHAM, Hebron

Southington 00 03 03 02/0 — 08

RHAM 02 02 02 02/1 — 09

Goals— SHS (8) : Evan Johanns (3), Ethan Thomson (2), Tagan Welch (2), Seth Bogoslovski. RHAM (9) : Tommy Zetta (4), Moss Smith (2), Cam Clegg, Kyle Pasco, Kevin Claro.

Assists— SHS (2) : Bogoslovski (2). RHAM (4) : Clegg, David Kasper (3).

Saves—Garrett Brown, SHS, 25.

Records—SHS, 5-7. RHAM, 6-4.

Norwalk 9, Southington 7

Saturday, May 12

At Norwalk

Southington 02 02 01 02 — 07

Norwalk 02 02 01 04 — 09

Goals— SHS (7) : Ethan Thomson (2), Angelo Plantamuro, Evan Johanns (3), Camden Brown. NHS (9) : Alton Hall, Dale Donavon (4), David Lamb (2), Michael Propersi, Simon Galeano.

Assists— SHS (1) : Johanns. NHS (3) : Hall (3).

Shots—SHS, 16. NHS, 20.

Saves—Garrett Brown, SHS, 11. Patrick Ruther, NHS, 9.

Records—SHS, 5-8. NHS, 4-10.

Girls Lacrosse

Southington 11, Simsbury 9

Monday, May 7

At Southington

Simsbury 04 05 — 09

Southington 06 05 — 11

First half—1, Reagan Bedner, Simsbury, 18:01; 2, Brooke Lynch (Emma Doran), Southington, 14:47; 3, Doran (Julia Jackman), Southington, 14:34; 4, Sam Dupree, Simsbury, 13:20; 5, Dupree, Simsbury, 8:19; 6, Bedner, Simsbury, 6:06; 7, Talie Richardson, Southington, 5:51; 8, Doran, Southington, 2:34; 9, Lynch, Southington, 1:49; 10, Doran (Jenna Garcia), Southington, 0:55.

Second half—11, Abigail Interrate, Simsbury, 23:34; 12, Sofie Raben, Simsbury, 21:04; 13, Amy Chudy, Southington, 20:24; 14, Interrate, Simsbury, 19:15; 15, Lynch, Southington, 15:49; 16, Jackman (Richardson), Southington, 15:39; 17, Richardson, Southington, 10:58; 18, Raben, Simsbury, 6:53; 19, Taylor Borla, Southington, 5:44; 20, Payton Arsenault, Simsbury, 0:19.9.

Shots—Simsbury, 16. Southington, 23.

Saves—Katherine Robinson, Simsbury, 12. Julia Wells, Southington, 7.

Records—Simsbury, 6-5. Southington, 5-6.

Brien McMahon 10, Southington 7

Saturday, May 12

At Brien McMahon HS, Norwalk

Southington 04 03 — 07

Brien McMahon 07 03 — 10

First half—1, Ana Makover, BMHS, 23:34; 2, Tallie Richardson, SHS, 23:09; 3, Julia Jackman (Richardson), SHS, 14:32; 4, Tatiana Arias, BMHS, 12:53; 5, Makover, BMHS, 9:36; 6, Makover, BMHS, 8:33; 7, Arias, BMHS, 7:49; 8, Richardson, SHS, 6:31; 9, Grace Lane, BMHS, 5:32; 10, Charlotte Hussey, BMHS, 4:34; 11, Brooke Lynch, SHS, 1:58.

Second half—12, Lynch (Emma Doran), SHS, 10:55; 13, Makover, BMHS, 8:58; 14, Makover, BMHS, 7:24; 15, Doran, SHS, 6:56; 16, Lynch, SHS, 1:37; 17, Lane, BMHS, 1:03.

Shots—SHS, 16. BMHS, 25.

Saves—Julia Wells, SHS, 15. Nicole Ostaszewski, BMHS, 9.

Records—SHS, 5-7. BMHS, 8-6.

Boys Tennis

Southington 6, Simsbury 1

Monday, May 7

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Matt Balaoing, Southington, def. Ryan Xu, Simsbury, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Trey Albani, Simsbury, def. Nate Zmarlicki, Southington, 6-4, 1-6, 10-2 (super tiebreaker); 3, Andrew Kudla, Southington, def.Liam Hughes, Simsbury, 6-1, 6-1; 4, Tyler Heidgerd, Southington, def. David Demaj, Simsbury, 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

1, Kevin Chudy-Jon Kryzanski, Southington, def. Nick Ratajczak-Brendan Gallagher, Simsbury, 7-6 (3), 6-4; 2, Adam Kosko-Marek Kryzanski, Southington, def. Nate Stockwell-Will Seaman, Simsbury, 6-1, 6-2; 3, Mike Kwok-Kyle Naworol, Southington, forfeit.

Records—Simsbury, 2-7. Southington, 8-2.

Avon 4, Southington 3

Thursday, May 10

At Avon MS

SINGLES

1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Arjun Moharity, AHS, 0-6, 6-2, 10-6 (super tiebreaker); 2, Dylan Melnick, AHS, def. Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Andrew Kudla, SHS, def. Yefim Gorodnitskly, AHS, 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 (super tiebreaker); 4, Ben Yoo, AHS, def. Tyler Heidgerd, SHS, 7-5, 6-1.

DOUBLES

1, Kevin Chudy-Jon Kryzanski, SHS, def Evan Purcell-John Hogan, AHS, 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 (super tiebreaker); 2, Ian Stapleton-Dylan Karp, AHS, def. Adam Kosko-Kyle Noworol, SHS, 7-,5 6-1; 3, Tej Raman-Mahendra Vadlamuda, AHS, def. Mike Kwok-Marek Kryzanski, SHS, 6-4, 6-1.

Records—SHS, 8-3. AHS, 6-2..

Southington 7, Bulkeley-HMTCA 0

Friday, May 11

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Andrew Kudla, SHS, def. Connor Pringle, B-H, 6-0, 6-1; 2, Tyler Heidgerd, SHS, def. Derick Ventura, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Kyle Naworol, SHS, def. Adan Shaikh, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 4, Kade Savino, SHS, forfeit.

DOUBLES

1, Mike Kwok-D.J. Pestillo, SHS, def. Kevin Truong-Lucas Souvannaltha, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Adam Kosko-Vatsa Sheit, SHS, def. Amar Muratovic-Damon Mack, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Ethan Sutton-Jacob Sutton, SHS, forfeit.

Records—B-H, 0-15. SHS, 9-3.

Girls Tennis

Southington 6, Simsbury 1

Monday, May 7

At Henry James MS, Simsbury

SINGLES

1, Abby Murphy, Southington, def. Uma Metha, Simsbury, 6-2, 7-6 (4); 2, Coral Tommervik, Southington, def. Aanya Metha, Simsbury, 0-6, 7-5, 6-3; 3, Molly Murphy, Southington, def. Pavayee Socrates, Simsbury, 6-0, 6-0; 4, Joelle Stublarec, Southington, def. Emily Steele, Simsbury, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

DOUBLES

1, Veronica Glick-Leigh Paradis, Simsbury, def. Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez, Southington, 2-6, 3-6; 2, Samantha Barmore-Madison Beaudoin, Southington, def. Allie Hoffman-Lily Johnston, Simsbury, 6-1, 2-6, 6-0; 3, Gianna Wadowski-Emma Wojcicki, Southington, def. Kate Sloan-Autimn Buytkins, Simsbury, 6-4, 6-1.

Records—Southington, 8-3. Simsbury, 5-3.

Southington 6, Avon 1

Wednesday, May 9

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. SeSe Nguyen, AHS, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; 2, Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Delia Hogan, AHS, 6-3, 6-1; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Jessie Alessio, AHS, 6-1, 6-4; 4, Kerry Karlin, AHS, def. Joelle Stublarec, SHS, 2-6, 7-5, 10-2 (super tiebreaker).

DOUBLES

1, Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez, SHS, def. Thy Pham-Sarvani Peesapati, AHS, 6-3, 6-1; 2, Samantha Barmore-Madison Beaudoin, SHS, def. Emily Paul-Hannah Boruchov, AHS, 6-0, 6-1; 3, Gianna Wadowski-Emma Wojcicki, SHS, def. Lilly Satlof-Haeun Lee, AHS, 6-2, 6-0.

Records—AHS, 5-5. SHS, 9-3.

Southington 6, Tolland 1

Thursday, May 10

At Tolland

SINGLES

1, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Jordan Bonadies, THS, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Marisa Vatteroni, THS, def. Coral Tommervik, SHS, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Hannah Storozuk, THS, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2; 4, Joelle Stublarec, SHS, def. Amanda Gibbs, THS, 6-4, 7-5.

DOUBLES

1, Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez, SHS, def. Abbey Chmura-Marlee Takes, THS, 6-4, 6-2; 2, Samantha Barmore-Madison Beaudoin, SHS, def. Skylar Hodgkinson-Willow Golden, THS, 6-0, 7-5; 3, Gianna Wadowski-Emma Wojcicki, SHS, def. Madalyn Reagn-Sonika Kolli, THS, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Records—SHS, 10-3. THS, 5-5.

Southington 7, Windsor 0

Friday, May 11

At Windsor

SINGLES

1, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Sofia Cardona, WHS, 6-1, 6-0; 2, Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Serena Wilson, WHS, 6-1, 6-2; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Sharon Spaulding, WHS, 6-1, 6-4; 4, Joelle Stublarec, SHS, forfeit.

DOUBLES

1, Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez, SHS, def. Astuanta Niang-Ashley Hoang, WHS, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Samantha Barmore-Madison Beaudoin, SHS, def. Serena Rudman-Emily Poglitsch, WHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Emma Wojcicki-Jill Watson, SHS, def. Jamie Tynan-Gabriela Theil, WHS, 6-0, 6-2.

Records—SHS, 11-3. WHS, 3-10.

Boys Volleyball

Southington 3, Conard 0

(25-17, 25-11, 25-14)

Monday, May 7

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Zack Morgan, 22-for-24 serving, 4 aces, 13 assists, 1 attack, 9 digs; Niko Sophroniou, 7-for-8 serving, 1 attack, 11 digs; Rocco Possidento, 1-for-1 serving, 10 attacks, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Jonathan Pierson, 2-for-3 serving, 1 ace; John Idian, 2-for-2 serving; William Pfanzelt, 15-for-16 serving, 2 aces, 6 assists, 19 attacks, 9 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs; Connor Brush, 1 assist, 8 attacks, 1 kill, 4 digs; Brett Hunter, 1-for-1 serving, 2 assists; Adam Hunter, 3-for-4 serving, 15 attacks, 3 kills, 2 digs; Tim Walsh, 7-for-9 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 16 attacks, 5 kills, 6 digs; Robert Cantillon, 1 attack; Tyler Peruta, 0-for-1 serving, 2 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block; Dan Hunter, 3-for-3 serving, 2 attacks, 1 kill, 9 digs; Jonathan Clark, 1 assist, 9 attacks, 6 kills, 1 block, 1 dig.

Conard : Ryan Roller, 3 aces, 3 digs, 2 kills.

Records—CHS, 4-7. SHS, 10-1.

Southington 3, Maloney 0

(25-8, 25-14, 25-15)

Tuesday, May 8

At Maloney HS, Meriden

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Zack Morgan, 24-for-25 serving, 3 aces, 21 assists, 2 attacks, 10 digs; Tim Walsh, 7-for-10 serving, 3 aces, 1 assist, 25 attacks, 12 kills, 10 digs; Tyler Peruta, 9 attacks, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; William Pfanzelt, 4-for-5 serving, 9 assists, 18 attacks, 9 kills, 2 blocks, 1 digs; Jonathan Pierson, 7-for-7 serving, 4 digs; Jonathan Clark, 7 attacks, 2 kills, 1 dig; Niko Sophroniou, 6-for-6 serving, 9 digs; Scott Crooks, 4 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block; Brett Hunter, 2-for-3 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 4 attacks, 3 kills, 3 digs; John Idian, 1-for-2 serving, 1 dig; Justin Miranda, 10-for-10 serving, 8 digs; Connor Brush, 9 attacks, 3 kills, 1 dig; Adam Hunter, 4-for5 serving, 12 attacks, 4 kills, 1 dig; Robert Cantillon, 1 attack.

Maloney : Michael Coitrone, 3 kills, 3 blocks.

Records—SHS, 11-1. MHS, 2-12.

Southington 3, South Windsor 0

(25-12, 25-15, 25-16)

Friday, May 11

At South Windsor

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Zack Morgan, 14-for-14 serving, 1 ace, 12 assists, 6 digs; Niko Sophroniou, 16-for-17 serving, 4 aces, 9 digs; William Pfanzelt, 10-for-10 serving, 10 assists, 16 assists, 7 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; Connor Brush, 1 assist, 7 attacks, 1 kill, 2 blocks; Adam Hunter, 10-for-13 serving, 3 aces, 10 attacks, 7 digs; Tim Walsh, 4-for-7 serving, 21 attacks, 7 kills, 7 digs; Justin Miranda, 13-for-13 serving, 1 ace, 3 digs; Tyler Peruta, 8 attacks, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Dan Hunter, 1-for-1 serving, 1 attack, 5 digs; Jonathan Clark, 9 attacks, 7 kills, 3 blocks.

South Windsor : Akhil Rajesh, 14 attacks, 3 kills, 2 digs; Braden Goodale, 7-for-7 serving, 19 assists, 4 attacks, 3 kills, 3 digs; Charles Lagasse, 10 attacks, 4 kills; Colin Ryan, 13 attacks, 4 kills, 1 block; Jared Caroline, 4-for-5 serving, 5 attacks, 2 digs; Marcus Foote, 4-for-5 serving, 1 dig; Maxwell Iacovelli, 9-for-10 serving, 1 ace, 35 attacks, 9 kills, 6 digs; Michael Pandiscia, 14 attacks, 3 kills, 1 dig; Nathan Grivers, 4-for-9 serving, 2 aces, 1 attack, 9 digs; Owen Cotton, 6-for-7 serving, 1 attack, 6 digs.

Records—SHS, 12-1. SWHS, 10-6.

Boys Track

Southington 112, Simsbury 38

Tuesday, May 8

At Southington

4x800m relay—1, Southington, 8:59.81.

4x100m relay—1, Southington, 45.2.

110m hurdles—1, Elijah Rodriguez, Southington, 15.56; 2, Jack Terray, Southington, 17.3; 3, Alberto Suarez, Simsbury, 20.84.

100m—1, Johnny Carreiro, Southington, 11.77; 2, Kolby Rogers, Southington, 11.84; 3, Ryan Middendorf, Southington, 11.94.

1600m—1, Matthew Penna, Southington, 4:46.27; 2, Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury, 4:54.42; 3, Slesinski, Southington, 4:54.65.

400m—1, Trevor Porter, Southington, 53.4; 2, Joseph Verderame, Southington, 53.71; 3, Dylan Wehrly, Simsbury, 53.74.

300m IH—1, Rodriguez, Southington, 41.43; 2, Edward Dailey, Simsbury, 44.03; 3, Craig McPherson, Southington, 48.91.

800m—1, Shane Leone, Southington, 2:05.73; 2, Ian Wehrly, Simsbury, 2:11.88; 3, Matthew Penna, Southington, 2:12.54.

200m—1, Rogers, Southington, 24.09; 2, Verderame, Southington, 24.34; 3, Jamie Lamson, Southington, 24.6.

3200m—1, Conner Leone, Southington, 10:32.88; 2, Wollenberg, Simsbury, 10:47.05; 3, Lucca Riccio, Southington, 10:47.93.

4x400m relay—1, Southington, 3:34.67.

Javelin—1, Cameron Clynes, Southington, 155’11”; 2, Jackson Brush, Simsbury 129’7″; 3, Xavier Braun, Simsbury, 120’11”.

Shot put—1, Jonathan Prell, Simsbury, 45’5.5”; 2, Jake Monson, Southington, 41’10.5”; 3, Owen Bouchard, Southington, 35’7.5”.

Discus—1, Prell, Simsbury, 144’4”; 2, Lukas Dargis, Simsbury, 107’11.75”; 3, Monson, Southington, 105’3.5”.

Long jump—1, Terray, Southington, 19’11.5”; 2, Dailey, Simsbury, 19’9”; 3, Rogers, Southington, 19’4.75”.

Triple jump—1, Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 40’2.5”; 2, Brandon Gaucher, Simsbury, 36’7”; 3, Anthony Penta, Southington, 36’3.5”.

Pole vault—1, Zach Burleigh, Southington, 13’0”; 2, Casey Selinske, Southington, 12’0”; 3, Daniel Jun, Simsbury, 11’0”.

High jump—1, Terray, Southington, 5’8”; 2, Hannigan, Southington, 5’6”; 3, Timothy O’Shea, Southington 5’4”.

Records—Southington, 4-2.

Irv Black Invitational

Friday, May 11 to Saturday, May 12

At Willowbrook Park, New Britain

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100m—(53 athletes) 1, Samuel Agyei, Metropolitan, 11.17; 2, Zane Nye, Greenwich, 11.34; 3, Keith Berrouet, SMSA, 11.36; 4, Cruz Quintana, NFA, 11.38; 5, Jaylen Rivera, New Britain, 11.41; 6, Dylan Hatajik, East Lyme, 11.49; 19, John Carreiro, Southington, 11.78; 45, James Ringrose, Southington, 12.38.

400m—(31 athletes) 1, Cameron Whalen, Stonington, 51.08; 2, Talib McBride, Hillhouse, 51.14; 3, Remy Gibson, McMahon, 52.01; 4, Cory Bill, EO Smith, 52.1; 5, Grant Moxham, Newtown, 52.82; 6, Joe Hardin, Bristol East, 52.88; 11, Joseph Verderame, Southington, 53.78; 14, Trevor Porter, Southington, 54.42; 29, Teagan Duffy, Southington, 56.83.

800m—(23 athletes) 1, Evan Kennedy, E. Catholic, 1:58.78; 2, McKinnon Sheldon, Fairfield Pr, 2:00.21; 3, Matt Lecky, Middletown, 2:00.4; 4, Chase Flynn, Stonington, 2:01.41; 5, Tyler Wright, Staples, 2:01.75; 6, Ryan Slesinski, Southington, 2:01.89; 9, Shane Leone, Southington, 2:03.6.

3200m—(18 athletes) 1, Sam Whittaker, East Lyme, 9:33.24; 2, Maximillian Sparks, Canton, 9:52.15; 3, Ben Mellor, Fairfield Ludlowe, 9:57.84; 4, Conner Leone, Southington, 10:04.7; 5, Matthew Penna, Southington, 10:16.79; 6, Jaden Little, Staples, 10:18.55; 15, Lucca Riccio, Southington, 10:50.58.

110m hurdles—(20 athletes) 1, Katrell Clay, Norwalk, 15.57; 2, Tylor Seamans, Lyman Hall, 15.59; 3, Chaz Williams, New Britain, 15.63; 4, Enrique Lopez-Garcia, Windham, 15.66; 5, Brett Deri, Newtown, 15.85; 6, Carlos Villarini, New Britain, 15.96; 17, Jack Terray, Southington, 17.6.

2000m steeplechase—(38 athletes) 1, Rhys Hammond, Stonington, 6:24.45; 2, Maximillian Sparks, Canton, 6:30.59; 3, Aidan O’Donnell, Canton, 6:31.1; 4, Silas Olsen, Lyman Memori, 6:32.47; 5, Ryan Escoda, Newtown, 6:33.58; 6, Matthew Penna, Southington, 6:39.36; 15, Jackson Landino, Southington, 7:32.07; 17, Evan Kristopik, Southington, 7:33.09; 18, Michael Ditota, Southington, 7:33.96; 21, Jacob Mohr, Southington, 7:40.91; 22, Matthew Maciejewski, Southington, 7:44.94; 25, Mike Dorsey, Southington, 7:59.0; 29, Lucca Riccio, Southington, 8:05.24; 31, Sebastian Maslinski, Southington, 8:21.53; 32, Kevin Le, Southington, 8:22.78; 33, Christian Cahill, Southington, 8:25.02; 38, Jeff Wu, Southington, 10:05.49.

800m sprint medley—(6 relays) 1, Stonington, 1:37.2; 2, Hamden, 1:38.11; 3, Southington (Kolby Rogers, Jack Terray, Joseph Verderame, Elijah Rodriguez), 1:38.63; 4, Masuk, 1:39.29; 5, Capital Prep, 1:40.05; 6, New Britain, 1:40.36.

Distance medley—(6 relays) 1, Tolland, 10:41.06; 2, Lyman Hall, 11:00.79; 3, Southington (Ryan Slesinski, James Ringrose, Shane Leone, Conner Leone), 11:03.29; 4, Canton, 11:33.5; 5, Plainville, 11:53.68; 6, Bristol Eastern, 12:01.36.

Pole vault—(13 athletes) 1, Christopher Weir, NFA, 13’0”; 2, Shane Smith, Stonington, 12’6”; 3, Joey Hinckley, Stonington, 12’0”; 4, Geoffrey Keeton, Staples, J12’0”; 5, Zachary Burleigh, Southington, J12’0”; 6, Joseph Andrews, East Lyme, 11’6”; NH, Casey Selinske, Southington.

Long jump—(25 athletes) 1, Justin Forde, McMahon, 21’8.5”; 2, Neal Eley, Hillhouse, 21’1”; 3, Carter Lambo, Fairfield Ludlowe, 21’0”; 4, John Orefice, Fairfield Ludlowe, 20’7”; 5, Elijah Pouncey, CREC Academy, 20’5.75”; 6, Michael Franchi, Lyman Memori, 20’1.5”; 15, Kolby Rogers, Southington, 19’2.5”; 22, Anthony Penta, Southington, J18’3”.

Javelin—(26 athletes) 1, Cade Klarides-Ditria, Seymour, 160’9”; 2, Chris Hebert, NFA, 153’10”; 3, Dylan Drescher, Middletown, 153’6”; 4, Kelete Sherald, McMahon, 151’1”; 5, Greyson DelGrosso, Stonington, 149’4”; 6, Brandon Cua, Staples, 147’0”; 9, Cameron Clynes, Southington, 143’8”; 18, Jack Herms, Southington, 110’10”.

Girls Track

Southington 86, Simsbury 64

Tuesday, May 8

At Southington

4x800m relay—1, Southington, 9:56.24.

4x100m relay—1, Simsbury, 52.12.

110m hurdles—1, Lily Scalise, Southington, 17.8; 2, Amoya Francis, Simsbury, 18.9; 3, Maddie Hepp, Southington, 19.29.

100m—1, Livvy Pizzitola, Southington, 13.18; 2, Samantha Przybylski, Southington, 13.34; 3, Devyn Latorre, Simsbury, 13.34.

1600m—1, Dagny Edwards, Simsbury, 5:17.35; 2, Charlotte Duesing, Simsbury, 5:45.3; 3, Kailey Schmarr, Southington, 5:53.76.

400m—1, Elsa Martin, Simsbury, 1:00.71; 2, Meghan Sheline, Southington, 1:04.84; 3, Catherine Rodney, Simsbury, 1:06.06.

300m IH—1, Hannah Earnhardt, Simsbury, 49.43; 2, Scalise, Southington, 51.32; 3, Kelly Zeilman, Simsbury, 56.12.

800m—1, Sidney Palinkas, Simsbury, 2:29.56; 2, Morgan Hubert, Southington, 2:32.4; 3, Dinedye Denis, Simsbury, 2:32.68.

200m—1, Przybylski, Southington, 27.36; 2, Pizzitola, Southington, 27.71; 3, Jada Mars, Simsbury, 27.81.

3200m—1, Laini Pizzitola, Southington, 12:35.79; Duesing, Simsbury, 12:44.96; 3, Melissa Gallagher, Simsbury, 13:21.57.

4x400m relay—1, Simsbury, 4:14.14.

Javelin—1, Jessica Griffin, Southington, 100’10”; 2, Mikaela June, Southington, 95’6”; 3, Alijah Vega, Southington 93’1”.

Shot put—1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 37’2”; 2, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 33’4”; 3, Jacqueline Ritz, Simsbury, 31’0.5”.

Discus—1, Howe, Southington, 136’11”; 2, Cardillo, Southington, 92’4”; 3, Deborah Hannigan, Southington 85’0”.

Long jump—1, Grace Sullivan, Simsbury, 16’1”; 2, Tayler Riddick, Southington, 14’11.75”; 3, Ella Shamus-Udicious, Southington 13’11”.

Triple jump—1, Sullivan, Simsbury, 33’6.5”; 2, Riddick, Southington, 32’2.5”; 3, Kylie Doran, Simsbury, 27’10.75”.

Pole vault—1, Megan Biscoglio, Southington, 12’0”; 2, Isabel Harrington, Simsbury 8’6”; 3 (tie), Victoria Godlewski, Southington, and Shamus-Udicious, Southington, 7’6”.

High jump—1, Laura Winkleblack, Simsbury, 4’9”; 2, Amanda Brocki, Southington, 4’8”; 3, Kylie Doran, Simsbury, 4’2”.

Records—Southington, 4-2.

Irv Black Invitational

Friday, May 11 to Saturday, May 12

At Willowbrook Park, New Britain

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100m—(57 athletes) 1, Chelsea Mitchell, Canton, 12.65; 2, Ayesha Nelson, Hillhouse, 12.81; 3, Andreya Gardner, Hamden, 12.84; 4, Maya Mocarski, Fairfield Ludlowe, J12.84; 5, Jazmin Bien-Aime, McMahon, 13.11; 6, Nicole Lizotte, Bacon, 13.14; 7, Livvy Pizzitola, Southington, 13.16; 13, Samantha Przybylski, Southington, 13.34; 17, Shannon Litchfield, Southington, 13.52; 36, Tayler Riddick, Southington, 13.88.

200m—(47 athletes) 1, Tess Stapleton, Fairfield Ludlowe, 25.86; 2, Chelsea Mitchell, Canton, 26.21; 3, Savanah Bromley, McMahon, 26.97; 4, Gabrielle Harmon, Hand, 27.06; 5, Maya Mocarski, Fairfield Ludlowe, 27.2; 6, Emma Cayward, Hamden, 27.25; 10, Samantha Przybylski, Southington, 27.67; 27, Livvy Pizzitola, Southington, 28.68; 32, Tayler Riddick, Southington, 28.82; 44, Bethany Andrews, Southington, 30.0.

400m—(31 athletes) 1, Laura Turner, Norwalk, 58.77; 2, Elsa Martin, Simsbury, 59.2; 3, Jada Boyd, Hillhouse, 59.27; 4, Gabrielle Harmon, Hand, 1:01.14; 5, Kimberley Holly, Westhill, 1:01.69; 6, Ghynaia Morgan I, Capital Prep, 1:01.7; 22, Meghan Sheline, Southington, 1:06.2; 24, Logan Fischer, Southington, 1:07.97.

800m—(44 athletes) 1, Emma Krebs, Shepaug, 2:21.86; 2, Kate Kemnitz, Southington, 2:23.49; 3, Jessica Detwiler, Stonington, 2:24.27; 4, Tori Roberts, Hamden, 2:24.42; 5, Ella Bradford, Hamden, 2:27.42; 6, Love’ Melton, Hamden, 2:28.17; 10, Sarah Minkiewicz, Southington, 2:31.73; 11, Anny Moquete Volquez, Southington, 2:32.19; 36, Kailey Schmarr, Southington, 2:43.82; 38, Amanda Perkowski, Southington, 2:46.96.

3200m—(12 athletes) 1, Meredith Bloss, Guilford, 11:13.54; 2, Jacqueline Guerra, Guilford, 11:14.0; 3, Julia Caputo, Canton, 11:20.18; 4, Lauren O’Neil, Fairfield Ludlowe, 12:01.49; 5, Elizabeth Rose, EO Smith, 12:09.16; 6, Laini Pizzitola, Southington, 12:11.44; 12, Natalia Adamczyk, Southington, 13:01.91.

400m hurdles—(6 athletes) 1, Elicia Colon, Bloomfield, 1:13.62; 2, Haley Jaquith, EO Smith, 1:14.3; 3, Christina Nault, Guilford, 1:14.68; 4, Aaliyah Walker, CREC Academy, 1:16.57; 5, Lily Scalise, Southington, 1:17.67; 6, Madeline Archangelo, Canton, 1:21.08.

2000m steeplechase—(12 athletes) 1, Jane Frawley, Canton, 7:25.49; 2, Dagny Edwards, Simsbury, 7:45.65; 3, Emily Foley, Avon, 7:54.02; 4, Maeve Williams, Mercy (Ct), 8:04.98; 5, Kailey Schmarr, Southington, 8:21.83; 6, Natalia Adamczyk, Southington, 8:37.51; 9, Amanda Perkowski, Southington, 8:55.41; DNF, Kaylee Phen, Southington.

4x100m—(9 relays) 1, Hillhouse, 49.92; 2, Simsbury, 51.6; 3, Masuk, 52.26; 4, Bloomfield, 52.56; 5, East Lyme, 52.8; 6, Westhill, 52.97; 7, Southington (Shannon Litchfield, Micaela Potamis, Bethany Andrews, Livvy Pizzitola), 53.92.

4x800m—(9 relays) 1, Guilford, 9:43.05; 2, Hamden, 9:43.55; 3, Southington (Morgan Hubert, Sarah Minkiewicz, Anny Moquete-Volquez, Kate Kemnitz), 10:03.84; 4, Hillhouse, 10:10.0; 5, Manchester, 10:10.99; 6, EO Smith, 10:31.63.

Pole vault—(5 athletes) 1, Megan Biscoglio, Southington, 10’6”; 2 (tie), Laurel Blackman, Fairfield Ludlowe, and Haley Jaquith, EO Smith, 8’6”; 4, Keegan Donohue, Stonington, 8’0”; NH, Valerie Blais, EO Smith.

Shot put—(22 athletes) 1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 38’0”; 2, Natalie Rolon-Issa, Bacon, 36’3”; 3, Leah Moore, Hillhouse, 34’9”; 4, Otisha Williams, Bloomfield, 34’5”; 5, Alliya Boothe, Bloomfield, 33’10”; 6, Kiara Lopez, Platt, 33’6”; 8, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 32’2”.

Discus—(19 athletes) 1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 127’11”; 2, Leah Moore, Hillhouse, 109’3”; 3, Natalie Rolon-Issa, Bacon, 108’1”; 4, Alliya Boothe, Bloomfield, 97’6”; 5, Jalynn McCown, Hillhouse, 93’5”; 6, Kiara Lopez, Platt, 89’7”; 17, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 58’11”.

Hammer throw—(28 athletes) 1, Annika Kelly, Barrington, 175’7”; 2, Faith Polando, Barrington, 162’3”; 3, Sydney Polando, Barrington, 157’10”; 4, Cheyenne Figueroa, Classical, 152’1”; 5, Amanda Howe, Southington, 146’9”; 6, Georgerinna Farley, Classical, 139’1”; 12, Julia Groll, Southington, 113’7”; 21, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 93’9”.

Javelin—(34 athletes) 1, Janette Wadolowski, Southington, 114’0”; 2, Kiara Lopez, Platt, 111’3”; 3, Taylor Andrzejewski, Sacred Heart, 109’5”; 4, Savannah Buzzeo, McMahon, 106’8”; 5, Kaleigh Boyle, Fairfield Ludlowe, 106’0”; 6, Alijah Vega, Southington, 103’0”; 13, Jessica Griffin, Southington, 92’7”; 14, Mikaela June, Southington, 91’5”; 25, Gabriella Mondo, Southington, 76’4”; 28, Brianna Harris, Southington, 70’0”.