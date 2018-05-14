Obituary: Beverly (Goss) Tooley, 80

Beverly (Goss) Tooley, 80, of Southington, passed away after an illness on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at MidState Medical Center. She had been the loving wife of Ronald F. Tooley for 60 years.

Born on May 26, 1937 in Pittsfield, MA to the late Wyman and Lois (Boies) Goss, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Beverly worked as a legal secretary and then as a schoolteacher at Plantsville School for many years. She was a longtime active member at the First Baptist Church in Southington. Beverly was a former Den Leader for the Cub Scouts and former Troop Leader for the Girl Scouts. She was also a trainer for other Scout Leaders.

Beverly is survived by her son Bryan Tooley and his wife Linda of Oregon and daughter Teri Burke of Virginia; 5 grandchildren: Sarah, Jacob, Ryan, Jennifer and Christopher, 4 great-grandchildren and two nieces. She was predeceased by her sister, Julia Hinman.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly’s memory may be made to the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington, CT 06489.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave, Southington. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com