Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, May 9

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, May 9. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—Kyle Leifert (2-for-4) helped the Blue Knights bounce back from Monday’s loss by ending their two-game skid. His walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning edged Avon (3-10) by a run, 3-2, at home, which was Southington’s third extra-inning contest of the season. Dan Topper stole home on a wild pitch in the third, and after leading the fourth off with a double, Jeremy Mercier (2-for-4) eventually came around to give the Knights a two-run lead on a sacrifice fly by Jack Meade (2-for-3). The Falcons sent the contest into extras with runs off of a pair of sacrifice flies in the fifth and seventh innings. Mercier made it to first base with a fielder’s choice in the eighth, and as a pinch runner for Mercier, Billy Carr advanced to second on a single by Meade. JT Martin came in to pinch hit in the sixth and moved Carr over to third on a fielder’s choice. With two outs and runners on the corners, Leifert scored Carr for the game-winning run on a base hit. Southington finished with nine hits and committed just one error. Jake Neuman started on the mound and went seven innings with seven strikeouts, allowing four hits and an earned run. Justin Verrilli relieved Neuman to close and pick up his first win of the season, allowing just one hit and one walk. The Knights are now just a win shy of qualifying for the Class LL Tournament and will look to do so when they wrap up the week with a road trip to Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford tomorrow to play Wethersfield (9-5). Southington is 7-8 overall and 4-3 in the CCC West Region.

Softball—They wasted no time and posted eight runs in the eighth inning. The Lady Knights earned their third-straight win and sixth shutout of the season with a 19-0 mercy rule of Avon (2-11) to remain undefeated at home (7-0), tying their largest victory of the season. They have now mercy-ruled five teams on the season. The Knights scored a run in every inning, building a 13-run lead after the second. Southington finished with 13 hits. Chrissy Marotto went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI, three runs scored, and a triple. Abby Lamson went 2-for-2 with a RBI, a run scored, and a triple. Katelyn Lipski went 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Kara Zazzaro (13-1) picked up her 13th win of the season on the circle after pitching the opening inning with three strikeouts. Lipski, Julia Theriault (5 strikeouts), and Julia Panarella saw some action on the circle as well. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Windsor (13-2) on Friday. Game time is 7:30 p.m. Southington is 13-1 overall and 7-0 in the CCC West Region.

Girls Tennis—Top player Abby Murphy outlasted her opponent in a three-set thriller to help the Lady Knights earn their fifth-straight win and qualify for the Class L Tournament for the 13th-straight year with a 6-1 victory over Avon (5-5) at home. Murphy defeated SeSe Nguyen, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, in a match that lasted about two and a half hours. No. 2 Coral Tommervik and No. 3 Molly Murphy each won in straight sets. In doubles, No. 1 Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez, No. 2 Samantha Barmore-Madison Beaudoin, and No. 3 Gianna Wadowski-Emma Wojcicki prevailed in straight sets as well. Barmore-Beaudoin dropped just one game. No. 4 singles Joelle Stublarec fell to Kerry Karlin in a super tiebreaker, 6-2, 5-7 (10-2). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Tolland (6-4) tomorrow and Windsor (3-9) the next day. Southington is 9-3 overall and 2-2 in the CCC Central Region.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.