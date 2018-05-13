Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, May 8

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, May 8. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Golf—After shooting in the 140s for the first time this season on Monday, the Blue Knights shot in the 140s again. They’re starting to heat up in only the second match of their six-match home stint, earning their third-straight win with a 147-150 victory over divisional Avon at home. The Knights fell to the Falcons, 152-154, back in April. Shawn McKnerney tied Conard’s Luke Carroll as co-medalist of the match with 36s. Austin Carta (37), CJ McManus (39), and Max Chubet (40) contributed as well. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Hall on Thursday. Match time is 3 p.m. They tied Hall, 158-158, last month. Southington is 5-3-1 overall and 4-3-1 in the CCC West Division.

Boys Outdoor Track & Field—The Blue Knights swept six events, five of them coming on the track, and dominated the relays to earn their third-straight and largest win of the season with a 112-38 rout of Simsbury at home. They swept the relays, the 100m, the 200m, and the high jump. The Knights also finished first in 16 of the 18 events. Other than the three relays, Southington’s individual first-places finishes included the following: Elijah Rodriguez in the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles, Jack Terray in the high jump and long jump, Johnny Carreiro in the 100m, Matthew Penna in the 1600m, Trevor Porter in the 400m, Shane Leone in the 800m, Kolby Rogers in the 200m, Conner Leone in the 3200m, Cameron Clynes in the javelin, Jeffrey Hannigan in the triple jump, and Zachary Burleigh in the pole vault. Second-place finishes included the following: Joseph Verderame in the 400m and 200m, Terray in the 110m hurdles, Rogers in the 100m, Jake Monson in the shot put, Hannigan in the high jump, and Casey Selinske in the pole vault. Third-place finishes included the following: Ryan Middendorf in the 100m, Ryan Slesinski in the 1600m, Craig McPherson in the 300m hurdles, Penna in the 800m, Jamie Lamson in the 200m, Lucca Riccio in the 3200m, Monson in the discus, Owen Bouchard in the shot put, Timothy O’Shea in the high jump, Rogers in the long jump, and Anthony Penta in the triple jump. Clynes improved his state mark in the javelin (155’11”) by more than 10 feet. Rodriguez improved his state time in the 300m hurdles (41.43). Burleigh (13’) and Selinske (12’) tied their state marks in the pole vault. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to New Britain High School from Friday (3:30 p.m.) to Saturday (10 a.m.) to compete in the 12th annual Irv Black Invitational. Southington is 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the CCC West Colonial Division.

Girls Outdoor Track & Field—The Lady Knights split first-place finishes with the Trojans out of 18 events, as the Trojans edged the Knights by an event on the track. But the Knights managed to edge the Trojans overall in a fairly close dual meet by winning four out of the seven field events, sweeping the javelin and discus and not allowing the Trojans to sweep any events. The Knights earned their third-straight win with an 84-66 victory over Simsbury at home. Southington’s first-place finishes included the following: Amanda Howe in the discus and shot put; Kate Kemnitz, Sarah Minkiewicz, Morgan Hubert, and Anny Moquete-Volquez in the 4x800m; Lily Scalise in the 100m hurdles; Livvy Pizzitola in the 100m; Samantha Przybylski in the 200m; Laini Pizzitola in the 3200m; Jessica Griffin in the javelin; and Megan Biscoglio in the pole vault. Second-place finishes included the following: Trinity Cardillo in the discus and shot put, Tayler Riddick in the long jump and triple jump, Przybylski in the 100m, Meghan Sheline in the 400m, Scalise in the 300m hurdles, Hubert in the 800m, Livvy Pizzitola in the 200m, Mikaela June in the javelin, and Amanda Brocki in the high jump. Third-place finishes included the following: Maddie Hepp in the 100m hurdles, Kailey Schmarr in the 1600m, Alijah Vega in the javelin, Deborah Hannigan in the discus, Ella Shamus-Udicious in the long jump, and Victoria Godlewski in the pole vault. The 4x800m (9:56.24) qualified for the Class LL meet to record Southington’s lowest time in the event on the season. Scalise (300m hurdles, 51.32) and Riddick (triple jump, 32’2.5”) qualified for the state meet as well. Griffin improved her state mark in the javelin (100’10”) by almost seven feet. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to New Britain High School from Friday (3:30 p.m.) to Saturday (10 a.m.) to compete in the 12th annual Irv Black Invitational. Southington is 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the CCC West Colonial Division.

Softball—A strong showing late in the game helped the Lady Knights pull away from the Blue Dragons to earn their second-straight win with a 5-1 victory at Middletown (8-7). The Knights led by one after the fourth inning with a run each in the first and third innings, but pulled away on the heels of four triples in the sixth. Frankie Ferrante began the inning with a triple, and Katherine Gunderson brought Ferrante in on a base hit. Nicole Greco scored Gunderson with a triple, but was caught for the second out of the inning after trying to stretch the triple into an inside-the-park homerun. Chrissy Marotto got on with a triple, and would eventually come around to score on a bases-clearing triple by Sarah Myrick. Ferrante finished the game by going 3-for-3 at the plate with a walk. Marotto went 3-for-4 and was a single shy of hitting for the cycle with three runs scored and a solo homerun in the third. Kara Zazzaro (12-1) picked up her 12th win of the season on the circle after throwing a complete game with five strikeouts, allowing four hits and a walk. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Avon (2-10) on Wednesday and then head out on the road to Windsor (12-2) on Friday. Southington is 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the CCC West Region.

Boys Volleyball—Tim Walsh and Zack Morgan excelled on both sides of the ball to carry the Blue Knights to their 10th-straight win. The Knights also achieved their eighth shutout of the season with a 3-0 sweep (25-8, 25-14, 25-15) of divisional Maloney (2-12) to remain undefeated in the CCC West Division (9-0) and at home (5-0). The Knights swept the Spartans back in April as well. Walsh marshaled the offense with 12 kills and helped anchor the defense with 10 digs, going 7-for-10 serving with three aces. Morgan also helped anchor the defense with 10 digs and distributed 21 assists, missing just one serve behind the line out of 25 tries with three aces as well. Tyler Peruta and Will Pfanzelt were the other half of the defense with a pair of blocks each. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to South Windsor (9-5) on Friday. Match time is 6 p.m. Southington is 11-1 overall.

