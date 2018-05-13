Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, May 10

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, May 10. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win and qualified for the Class LL Tournament with an 8-6 victory over Wethersfield (9-6) at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, getting back to .500 on the season. The Knights will look to fight for better seeding in the state tournament next week with contests against divisional Conard (10-5), NFA (5-11), and divisional Hall (4-10). Southington is 8-8 overall and 4-3 in the CCC West Region.

Golf—With four scores in the 30s, the Blue Knights continued to shoot in the 140s and remain hot with their fourth-straight win. They fired their second-lowest round on the season with a 143-164 rout of divisional Hall at home. The Knights tied the Warriors, 158-158, back in April. Austin Carta led all golfers as medalist of the match with a 1-under-par 34. Shawn McKnerney (35), Max Chubet (37), and CJ McManus (37) contributed as well. The Knights will be back on the links next week to wrap up their five-match home streak when they host Plainville on Monday, May 14 as the home team and on Friday, May 15 as the away team. Southington is 6-3-1 overall and 5-3-1 in the CCC West Division.

Boys Tennis—Southington’s four-match winning streak was snapped after the Blue Knights fell by a point, 4-3, to Avon (6-2) at Avon Middle School. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Bulkeley-HMTCA (0-14) tomorrow. Match time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 8-3 overall and 1-3 in the CCC West Region.

Girls Tennis—The Lady Knights earned their sixth-straight win with a 6-1 victory at Tolland (6-5). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Windsor (3-9) tomorrow. Match time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 10-3 overall and 2-2 in the CCC Central Region.

