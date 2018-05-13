Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, May 12

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, May 12. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Lacrosse—The Blue Knights suffered their fourth-straight loss after falling, 9-7, at Norwalk (4-10). The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to divisional Hall (11-2) on Monday, May 14 and then return home to host divisional Avon (5-7) on Friday, May 18. Southington is 5-8 overall and 0-2 in the CCC Central Division.

Girls Lacrosse—Southington’s two-game winning streak was snapped after the Lady Knights fell, 10-7, at Brien McMahon (8-6). The Knights fell, 13-6, to the Senators last month. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to divisional Conard (6-6) on Tuesday, May 15 and then return home to host divisional Avon (1-11) on Friday, May 18. Southington is 5-7 overall and 3-3 in the CCC North Division.

Boys Outdoor Track & Field—On a dreary day of unseasonable temperatures and on-and-off rain, the Blue Knights traveled to New Britain High School for the 12th annual Irv Black Invitational where they still managed to improve state marks and break a school record. Southington’s medalists on the day included the following: Kolby Rogers, Jack Terray, Joseph Verderame, and Elijah Rodriguez in the 800m sprint medley (3rd); Ryan Slesinski, James Ringrose, Shane Leone, and Conner Leone in the distance medley (3rd); Conner Leone in the 3200m (4th); Matthew Penna in the 3200m (5th) and 2000m steeplechase (6th); Zachary Burleigh in the pole vault (5th); and Slesinski in the 800m (6th). The distance medley’s time of 11:03.29 broke the school record of 11:04.74 that was set by Mark Murdy, Jeffrey Hannigan, Shane Leone, and Sean Garrison in 2016. Conner Leone (3200m, 10:04.7), Slesinski (800m, 2:01.89), and Shane Leone (800m, 2:03.6) improved their Class LL times. The Knights will close out the regular season next week when they host divisional NW Catholic on Monday, May 14 and then travel to Danbury High School for the Dream Invitational on Friday, May 18. Southington is 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the CCC West Colonial Division.

Girls Outdoor Track & Field—Amanda Howe didn’t let a little bit of precipitation dampen her spirits. She shook off the rain and represented the Lady Knights with a pair of first-place finishes at the 12th annual Irv Black, held at New Britain High School. Howe edged Natalie Rolon-Issa (36’3”) of Bacon Academy by almost two feet to win the shot put with a toss of 38 feet and beat out her next closest competitor, Leah Moore (109’3”) of Hillhouse, by over 18 feet to win the discus with a heave of 127’11”. Howe also finished fifth in the hammer throw. Megan Biscoglio and Janette Wadolowski gave Howe some company with first-place finishes of their own. Biscoglio rose above Laurel Blackman (8’6”) of Fairfield Ludlowe in the pole vault by two feet with a height of 10’6”, while Wadolowski threw almost three feet further than Kiara Lopez (111’3”) of Platt with a distance of 114 feet. Southington’s other medalists on the day included the following: Kate Kemnitz in the 800m (2nd); Morgan Hubert, Sarah Minkiewicz, Anny Moquete-Volquez, and Kemnitz in the 4x800m (3rd); Lily Scalise in the 400m hurdles (5th); Kailey Schmarr in the 2000m steeplechase (5th); Laini Pizzitola in the 3200m (6th); Natalia Adamczyk in the 2000m steeplechase (6th); and Alijah Vega in the javelin (6th). Pizzitola qualified for the Class LL meet in the 3200m (12:11.44), and Kemnitz improved her state mark in the 800m (2:23.49). The Knights will close out the regular season next week when they host divisional NW Catholic on Monday, May 14 and then travel to Danbury High School for the Dream Invitational on Friday, May 18. Southington is 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the CCC West Colonial Division.

SOUTHINGTON SPRING RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-1 (1-1).

Week 2—8-5 (7-4).

Week 3—17-10 (9-5).

Week 4—27-19-1 (10-9-1).

Week 5—40-26-1 (13-7).

Week 6—57-33-1 (17-7).

Week 7—78-38-1 (21-5).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments—Softball (14-1), 4/30 vs. South Windsor; Boys Volleyball (12-1), 4/30 vs. Newington; Girls Tennis (11-3), 5/9 vs. Avon; Baseball (8-8), 5/10 at Wethersfield; Boys Tennis (9-3), 5/11 vs. Bulkeley-HMTCA.

Males Qualified for Class LL Meet:

110m Hurdles (16.7)—Elijah Rodriguez, 15.5 (1st improved), 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School; Jack Terray, 16.5, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School.

300m Hurdles (43.0)—Elijah Rodriguez, 41.43 (1st improved), 5/8 vs. Simsbury at Southington High School.

100m Dash (11.5)—Johnny Carreiro, 11.23, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Carlos Velez, 11.3, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School; Kolby Rogers, 11.49 (1st improved), 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School.

200m Dash (23.8)—Kolby Rogers, 23.5 (1st improved), 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School; Trevor Porter, 23.51, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School.

400m Dash (53.5)—Ryan Slesinski, 52.13, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Trevor Porter, 52.66 (1st improved), 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Joseph Verderame, 53.12, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Jimmy Ringrose, 53.66, 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School.

800m Run (2:05.5)—Ryan Slesinski, 2:01.89 (1st improved), 5/12 at Irv Black Invitational at New Britain High School; Shane Leone, 2:03.6 (1st improved), 5/12 at Irv Black Invitational at New Britain High School; Jeffrey Hannigan, 2:05.39, 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School.

3200m Run (10:10.0)—Conner Leone, 10:04.7 (1st improved), 5/12 at Irv Black Invitational at New Britain High School; Matthew Penna, 10:09.84, 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School.

4x100m Relay (46.3)—Trevor Porter, James Ringrose, Kolby Rogers, Jack Terray, 44.7, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School; William Downes, Jamie Lamson, Ryan Middendorf, Tim O’Shea, 44.7, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

4x400m Relay (3:40)—James Ringrose, Trevor Porter, Joseph Verderame, Ryan Slesinski, 3:30.88, 4/28 at O’Grady Relays at Danbury High School.

4x800m Relay (8:50)—Jeffrey Hannigan, Conner Leone, Shane Leone, Ryan Slesinski, 8:16.34, 4/28 at O’Grady Relays at Danbury High School.

Triple Jump (39’6”)—Jeffrey Hannigan, 40’8” (2nd improved), 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School.

High Jump (5’10”)—Jack Terray, 6’, 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School.

Shot Put (41’)—Jake Monson, 45’7” (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

Discus Throw (115’)—Jake Monson, 121’, 4/21 at Panther Invitational at Plainfield High School.

Javelin Throw (140’)—Cameron Clynes, 155’11” (1st improved), 5/8 vs. Simsbury at Southington High School; Jamie Lamson, 149’10”, 4/21 at Panther Invitational at Plainfield High School.

Pole Vault (11’)—Zach Burleigh, 13’ (2nd improved), 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School, 5/8 vs. Simsbury at Southington High School; Casey Selinske, 12’ (2nd improved), 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School, 5/8 vs. Simsbury at Southington High School.

Females Qualified for Class LL Meet:

100m Hurdles (17.5)—Lily Scalise, 17.44, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School.

300m Hurdles (51.5)—Lily Scalise, 51.32, 5/8 vs. Simsbury at Southington High School.

100m Dash (13.3)—Livvy Pizzitola, 12.9 (1st improved), 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Natalie Verderame, 12.93, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Samantha Przybylski, 13.0, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School; Abby Connolly, 13.2, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

200m Dash (28.0)—Natalie Verderame, 26.82 (2nd improved), 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Samantha Przybylski, 27.0, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Abby Connolly, 27.28, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Livvy Pizzitola, 27.53, 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School; Shannon Litchfield, 27.96, 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School.

400m Dash (63.8)—Natalie Verderame, 61.01 (1st improved), 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Kate Kemnitz, 63.77, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School.

800m Run (2:30)—Kate Kemnitz, 2:23.49 (1st improved), 5/12 at Irv Black Invitational at New Britain High School; Morgan Hubert, 2:27.94, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School; Sarah Minkiewicz, 2:28.42; 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School.

1600m Run (5:40)—Kate Kemnitz, 5:33.33 (1st improved), 4/21 at Panther Invitational at Plainfield High School.

3200m Run (12.30)—Laini Pizzitola, 12:11.44, 5/12 at Irv Black Invitational at New Britain High School.

4x100m Relay (54.5)—Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, 50.2 (school record), 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

4x400m Relay (4:25)—Meghan Sheline, Allie Brown, Kate Kemnitz, Natalie Verderame, 4:20.5, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

4x800m Relay (11:00)—Kate Kemnitz, Sarah Minkiewicz, Morgan Hubert, and Anny Moquete-Volquez, 9:56.24, 5/8 vs. Simsbury at Southington High School.

Long Jump (15”)—Tayler Riddick, 15’2.75, 5/1 vs. Farmington at Farmington High School.

Triple Jump (32’)—Tayler Riddick, 32’2.5”, 5/8 vs. Simsbury at Southington High School.

High Jump (4’8”)—Allison Brown, 5’, 4/21 at Panther Invitational at Plainfield High School; Amanda Brocki, 4’10” (1st improved), 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School.

Shot Put (30’)—Amanda Howe, 40’0.5” (3rd improved), 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School; Trinity Cardillo, 36’7.25” (1st improved), 4/28 at O’Grady Relays at Danbury High School; Julia Groll, 30’0.5”, 4/21 at Panther Invitational at Plainfield High School.

Discus Throw (85’)—Amanda Howe, 144’8” (1st improved), 4/28 at Penn Relays at University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA; Trinity Cardillo, 92’9.5” (1st improved), 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School; Deborah Hannigan, 92’1”, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School.

Javelin Throw (90’)—Janette Wadolowski, 121’2” (2nd improved), 4/21 at Panther Invitational at Plainfield High School; Alijah Vega, 107’ (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford; Jessica Griffin, 100’10” (1st improved), 5/8 vs. Simsbury at Southington High School; Julia Groll, 97’10” (2nd improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford; Mikaela June, 95’11”, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School; Gabriella Mondo, 90’11”, 4/21 at Panther Invitational at Plainfield High School.

Pole Vault (8’6”)—Megan Biscoglio, 12’5” (4th improved, school record), 5/5 at Middletown Invitational at Middletown High School.

