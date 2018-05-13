Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, May 7

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, May 7. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—The Blue Knights suffered their second-straight loss after falling, 5-2, to Simsbury (9-4) at Memorial Park. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Avon (3-9) on Wednesday and then head out on the road to Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford the next day to play Wethersfield (8-5). Southington is 6-8 overall and 3-3 in the CCC West Region.

Golf—Although the Chieftains garnered the low golfer of the match, the Blue Knights garnered the triumph with a collective effort of four golfers in the 30s for the first time this season. They earned their second-straight win by recording their lowest score of the season in a 141-147 victory over divisional Conard at home, as it was also the first time they shot in the 140s this season. The Knights defeated the Chieftains, 152-157, last week. Max Chubet marshaled the Knights with a 2-under-par 33. Cam Zegzdryn (35), Austin Carta (35), and CJ McManus (38) contributed as well. Conard’s Luke Carroll was medalist of the match with a 32. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional opponents Avon tomorrow and Hall on Thursday. They fell, 152-154, to Avon and tied Hall, 158-158, last month. Southington is 4-3-1 overall and 3-3-1 in the CCC West Division.

Boys Lacrosse—The Blue Knights suffered their third-straight loss in their first overtime contest of the season, edge by a goal, 9-8, at RHAM (6-4). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Norwalk (3-9) on Saturday. Game time is 12 p.m. Southington is 5-7 overall and 0-2 in the CCC Central Division.

Girls Lacrosse—Talie Richardson continued to lead her team by tallying a hat trick, as the Lady Knights avenged payback on a divisional foe they lost to earlier in the season. They earned their second-straight win with an 11-9 victory over divisional Simsbury (6-5) at home. The Knights fell, 8-6, to the Trojans back in April. The Knights led by two at the half and took 24 shots on goal. Richardson marshaled the offense with three goals and won three draws. Emma Doran (2 goals, 2 assists) and Brooke Lynch (2 goals, 1 assist) contributed to the offense as well. Julia Jackman and Brooke Lynch recovered four groundballs each. Julia Wells saved seven of Simsbury’s 15 shots in the cage. The Knights are now just a win shy of qualifying for the Class L Tournament and will look to do so when they wrap up the week with a road trip to Norwalk on Saturday to play Brien McMahon (6-5). Game time is 12 p.m. They fell to Brien McMahon, 13-6, last month. Southington is 5-6 overall and 3-3 in the CCC North Division.

Softball—With 19 hits, the Lady Knights got the job done in just three innings of work, as they earned their 11th win of the season with a 14-2 rout of Simsbury (4-7) at home. They scored all of their runs in the first three innings with six in the opening inning. Chrissy Marotto went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI. Kristin Rose was perfect at the plate by going 2-for-2 with two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk. Katherine Gunderson went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored, and a triple. Frankie Ferrante contributed with three RBI. Kara Zazzaro (11-1) picked up her 11th win of the season after starting on the circle to go three and a third innings with three strikeouts, allowing a hit and a walk. Julia Theriault, Katelyn Lipsky, and Julia Panarella saw some action on the circle as well. The Knights will wrap up the week with contests against Middletown (8-6), Avon (2-10), and Windsor (12-2). Southington is 11-1 overall and 6-0 in the CCC West Region.

Boys Tennis—Top player Matt Balaoing and No. 4 singles Tyler Heidgerd didn’t surrender a game in their matches to help the Blue Knights earn their fourth-straight win with a 6-1 victory over Simsbury (2-7) at home. No. 3 singles Andrew Kudla and No. 2 doubles Adam Kosko-Marek Kryzanski won in straight sets. No. 1 doubles Kevin Chudy-Jon Kryzanski won in straight sets as well, but they had to work for the first set by outlasting Nick Ratajczak-Brendan Gallagher in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (3), 6-4. No. 2 singles Nate Zmarlicki fell to Trey Albani in a super tiebreaker, 6-4, 1-6 (10-2). No. 3 doubles Mike Kwok-Kyle Naworol won by forfeit. The Knights are now just a win shy of qualifying for the Class LL Tournament and will wrap up the week when they travel to Avon Middle School on Thursday to play Avon (5-2) and then return home to host Bulkeley-HMTCA (0-12) on Friday. Southington is 8-2 overall and 1-2 in the CCC West Region.

Girls Tennis—The Lady Knights earned their fourth-straight and first divisional win of the season with a 6-1 victory over Simsbury (5-3) at Henry James Middle School. The Knights are now just a win shy of qualifying for the Class L Tournament and will look to do so when they wrap up the week with contests against Avon (5-4), Tolland (5-3), and Windsor (3-8). Southington is 8-3 overall and 1-2 in the CCC Central Region.

Boys Volleyball—Will Pfanzelt led the team at the net and behind the service line to propel the Blue Knights to their ninth-straight win and seventh shutout of the season with a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-11, 25-14) of divisional Conard (4-7) at home. The Knights swept the Chieftains back in April as well. Pfanzelt paced the offense with nine kills and helped anchor the defense with three blocks, going 15-for-16 serving with a pair of aces. Zack Morgan went 22-for-24 behind the line with four aces and distributed 13 assists. Niko Sophroniou completed the other half of the defense with 11 digs. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Maloney (2-11) on Tuesday and then head out on the road to play at South Windsor (8-5). Southington is 10-1 overall and 8-0 in the CCC West Division.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.