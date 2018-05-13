Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, May 11

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, May 11. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Softball—The Lady Knights earned their fourth-straight win with an 11-2 victory at Windsor (13-3). The Knights will be back on the diamond next week with contests against divisional Conard (4-11), Fitch (7-10), and divisional Hall (3-11). Southington is 14-1 overall and 7-0 in the CCC West Region. The Knights are also currently third in Class LL behind Cheshire (16-1) and Trumbull (16-1) and the top team in the CCC, a half of a game ahead of Maloney (14-2).

Boys Tennis—The Blue Knights dropped just one game in singles and doubles lines combined. They bounced back from yesterday’s loss to earn their ninth win of the season and qualify for the Class LL Tournament with a 7-0 sweep of Bulkeley-HMTCA (0-15) at home, which was their sixth shutout of the season. With qualification for the state tournament, the Knights are now able to represent a maximum of 10 players (5 singles and 2 doubles or 4 singles and 3 doubles) at the state tournament. The win came without their top two singles players and top doubles team in the lineup. In singles, No. 1 Andrew Kudla, No. 2 Tyler Heidgerd, and No. 3 Kyle Naworol won in straight sets. Heidgerd and Naworol did not drop a game. No. 4 Kade Savino won by forfeit. In doubles, No. 1 Mike Kwok-DJ Pestillo and No. 2 Adam Kosko-Vatsa Sheth won in straight sets without surrendering a game as well. No. 3 Ethan Sutton-Jacob Sutton won by forfeit. The Knights will be back on the courts next week with their first divisional matches of the season in contests against divisional Conard (10-3), divisional Hall (12-1), divisional NW Catholic (5-5), and Platt (2-7). Southington is 9-3 overall and 1-3 in the CCC West Region.

Girls Tennis—The Lady Knights earned their seventh-straight win and eighth shutout of the season with a 7-0 sweep at Windsor (3-10). The Knights will be back on the courts next week with tough contests against divisional Conard (9-3), divisional Hall (11-3), and NW Catholic (9-5). Southington is 11-3 overall and 3-2 in the CCC Central Region.

Boys Volleyball—The Blue Knights earned their 11th-straight win and ninth shutout of the season with a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-15, 25-16) at South Windsor (10-6). The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week with contests against divisional Farmington (7-6), Lewis Mills (11-3), divisional Hall (11-4), and East Hartford (15-0). East Hartford is currently tied for first in Class L with Staples (16-0) and Newtown (15-0). Southington is 12-1 overall and 9-0 in the CCC West Division.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.