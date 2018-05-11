Obituary: Reno R. Kulmac, 24

Reno R. Kulmac, 24, of Bristol passed away on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Born December 3, 1993 in Meriden he was the son of Slade Kulmac of Cheshire and Valerie (Dewitt) Rasmussen of Bristol. He was employed by Rex Forge, Plantsville. He loved the outdoors and fishing.

In addition to his parents, Reno is survived by a son, Reno R. Kulmac Jr. of Meriden; two brothers, Daniel Rasmussen and wife Caitlin of Holliston, MA and Tyler Kulmac of Bristol; three sisters, Mandy Rasmussen of Southington, Erica Rasmussen of Meriden and Diana Kulmac of New Haven along with nieces and nephews, Harley, Darla, Trae, Lucas and Haven.

A graveside service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Cemetery, Meriden Ave., Southington. Calling hours will be Sunday from 12-3 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com