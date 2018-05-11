Obituary: Michael A. Bittner, 73

Michael A. Bittner, 73, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, May 9th at home. He was the husband of Heidi (Kuhr) Bittner for 46 years.

He was born in Hartford on Aug. 3, 1944 the son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Michaels) Bittner. He graduated from E.C. Goodwin Technical School and he retired from SNET after 35 years of service. He also was a member of the Air National Guard, 103 ACS Orange ANG Station for 35 years. Michael was a collector of Lionel Trains and also International Harvester Cub Tractors. He raised many animals on Squire Ridge Farm and dearly missed his dog Squire. In addition to his wife Heidi, he leaves a son Karl Bittner and husband Willibrodus Brenninkmeijer of McLean, VA and a daughter Monica DeGumbia and husband Jason of Southington, four wonderful grandchildren Kees and Liam Bittner-Brenninkmeijer and Jacob and Ryan DeGumbia. He also leaves 2 sisters Marsha Kozacka and husband Robert of Somers and MaryAnn Imundo and husband John of Kensington as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial will be at South End Cemetery with military honors. Calling hours will be on Monday morning from 9-11 am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com