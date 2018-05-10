Stop and Shop food drive supports Bread for Life

On April 28, Foodshare teamed up with Stop & Shop and NBC Connecticut to help feed families in need across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The Southington event collected 3,298 pounds of food, along with $800 to benefit Bread for Life.

Twenty-six BFL volunteers gave 70 hours of time to aid in the food drive.

“Bread for Life is so grateful for the generosity of the community,” said Donna Ayer in a press release. “This donation will help Bread for Life fulfill its mission to feed those in need in Southington.”