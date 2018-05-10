business, Community news, Local News

Stop and Shop food drive supports Bread for Life

Southington Stop & Shop manager Mike Pitino with Bread for Life’s Missy Cipriano and Donna Ayer. Bread for Life volunteers with the crew from NBC Connecticut.

On April 28, Foodshare teamed up with Stop & Shop and NBC Connecticut to help feed families in need across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The Southington event collected 3,298 pounds of food, along with $800 to benefit Bread for Life.

Twenty-six BFL volunteers gave 70 hours of time to aid in the food drive.

“Bread for Life is so grateful for the generosity of the community,” said Donna Ayer in a press release. “This donation will help Bread for Life fulfill its mission to feed those in need in Southington.”

