Obituary: Rocco Richard ‘Rocky’ Rossi, 87

Rocco Richard Rossi, 87, of Punta Gorda, FL, died peacefully on April 26, 2018 in the company of his family at the Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte.

Rocky was born January 7, 1931 in Waterbury, the son of the late Pietro and Dolores Loponio Rossi. He was a graduate of Leavenworth High School, Class of 1950. Rocky was a U.S. Army veteran who faithfully served his country during the Korean War. He retired in 1987 from a career with Dayco Auto Products. He was a member of Deep Creek Elks Lodge #2763.

Rocky was devoted to those he loved and enjoyed being with family, spending time in Florida and visiting with friends. He was proud to be called “Uncle”, “Step-dad” and “Grampa Rocky”. He loved attending the games of his grandchildren and nephews, reading the newspaper, solving crossword puzzles, going for ice cream and dancing. His gentle way of loving will be missed.

Rocky is survived by his wife of 30 years, Barbara Sullivan Rossi, his brothers Charles and Paul Rossi, his six step-children, his nephews and great-nephew, fourteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several cousins all of whom he loved very much. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his twin brother Peter Rossi and his sister Mary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Mary Our Queen Church, Southington, CT on May 26 at 10:30AM. There will be no calling hours.