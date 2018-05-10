Obituary: Raymond H. LaBouliere, 92

Raymond H. LaBouliere, 92, of Southington passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018 at the HCC at New Britain General. He was the husband of the late Marguerite (Haburay) LaBouliere.

Born April 3, 1926 in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Peter and Alice (Barr) LaBouliere.

Ray was a veteran of WWII serving with the US Navy and saw action on D-Day in the Invasion of Normandy. He was a department head for the electrical program at A.I. Prince School in Hartford. Ray created the electrical apprenticeship curriculum for the State of CT Technical School systems, and he also was an advocate for children with special needs teaching them the different programs at Vinal Technical School. His teaching career continued for over 50 years with a passion for educating, always striving to help his students succeed. He was a parishioner of St. Aloysius Church and a member of the American Legion Post 72. Ray was an avid model ship builder, author, a phenomenal cook, loved gardening and spending a lot of his time outdoors with the nature that surrounded him. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his three children, David LaBouliere of Milldale, Peter LaBouliere and wife Leigh of Southington and Michele Langdeau and husband William of Milldale; six grandchildren, Philein Griffin, Michael, Brendon and Emilie LaBouliere, and Megan and Sarah Langdeau; five great grandchildren, Ryne, Maegan, Kaitlynn, Mya, and Dustin, brother-in-laws Joseph Domalewski, Michael and Mary Haburay,special cousin, Patricia Taupier and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Spencer.

