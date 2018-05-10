Obituary: John ‘Jack’ Baker Sr., 94

John “Jack” Baker Sr., 94, of Southington passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018 at the Southington Care Center. He was the husband of the late Jean Baker.

He was born December 6, 1923 in New Haven. Jack was a veteran of WWII serving with the U.S.Army. He retired from the Hamden Public Schools.

Jack is survived by his longtime companion, Ruth Angiletta of Southington; son, John Baker of Meriden; two grandchildren, Matthew and Adam Kowalski and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter Deborah Baker and a brother Harold Baker.

Calling hours will he held on Monday, 9-11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial with military honors will be at the Centerville Cemetery, 247 Washington Ave., Hamden. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com