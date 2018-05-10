Obituary: Fern (Gagne) Mancino, 100

Fern (Gagne) Mancino, 100, of Southington, passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She had been the loving wife of the late Frederick Mancino for 40 years.

Born in Whedon, Quebec, Canada on March 31, 1918 to the late Joseph and Amanda (Parlady) Gagne, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Fern was a whiz at Bingo. She enjoyed little pleasures in life like doing puzzles and spending time at the Calendar House but she also had a Bucket List that she checked off by going to Hawaii and celebrating her 100th birthday.

Fern is survived by her daughter, Joanna Champagne of Southington and son, Gary Mancino and his wife Erin of Plantsville; 4 grandchildren: Tammy Mancino of Southington, Anthony Mancino of FL; Nicole Champagne of Plainville and Vanessa Daniels and her husband Jerry of Bristol and 5 great-grandchildren: Cody, Amber, Amelia, Evie and Jerry IV and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Frederick, she was predeceased by her son John Mancino, granddaughter Lisa Mancino and 7 siblings: Joseph, Armand, Dorothy, Cleo, Teddy, Jean and Alcid.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. Calling hours will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.