Obituary: Beth Ann O’Brien, 58

Beth Ann O’Brien, 58, of Harrisonburg, VA, died Wednesday, May 3, 2018, following a long illness with family by her side.

Beth was born on November 10, 1959 in Urbana, IL and was the daughter of Janice (Klukis) Schneidermeyer and the late Melvin J. Schneidermeyer. She was a graduate of Southington High School, attended Briarwood College and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

After being a couple for several years, Beth married Patrick O’Brien on June 28, 1991 and they lived in Ossining, NY with their two children, Joseph and Keira. Patrick preceded Beth in death on December 5, 1995.

Beth is survived by her mother, Janice; son, Joseph (Erin); daughter, Keira; grandchildren Adam and Grace; siblings Philip (Karen) Schneidermeyer, Steven Schneidermeyer, and Amy Owens; and nieces and nephews, Jacob, Michaela, Isabella, Thomas and Evan.

Beth will also be forever remembered by her father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Elaine O’Brien; brother and sister-in-laws, Catherine Kaufman, Joseph G. O’Brien, Sharon (Gregory) DeNara, George O’Brien, John “Jack” (Kim) O’Brien, Johanna (Ahmet) Kurkcu, and Christine (Chad) Stalton; several nieces, nephews and dear friends; her church family and her dog, Nuk.

Always the intellect, Beth had an enthusiasm for Native American culture, Egyptology, history, spirituality, and mythology. She loved rock and roll, nature, reading, being in the sunshine, and butterflies. She was an active member in the church wherever she called home.

Beth fiercely battled addiction and had both valiant wins and tragic losses. She was a staunch advocate, confidant and friend for so many others who faced similar struggles with addiction and mental illness. She turned her back on no one.

Despite her challenges, Beth rarely missed remembering a loved one’s birthday, had a lively spirit, was witty, kind, compassionate and generous; if there was something you needed and Beth had it, it was yours. Most importantly, Beth was unwavering in her love for her family and friends and always held them firmly in her heart. In return, she was loved by many and will be deeply missed.