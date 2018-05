Support group listings for the May 11 edition

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Anna Fanelli Room. For families and caregivers. Free. To register, call Patty O’Brian, Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging, (860) 276-5399, ext. 4403.

ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of every month (except December), 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. For families and caregivers. Facilitators provide suggestions, community support and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. Free. To register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

SOUTHINGTON HOPE & SUPPORT GROUP. Second and last Thursdays of the month, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Southington Youth Services office in the Weichsel Municipal Center, 196 N. Main St. This is a group for parents, guardians, and loved ones who are concerned about someone in their life that might have a substance use disorder. A confidential place to talk, share struggles, and ask questions. Led by two trained facilitaors. More info at at simmsc@southington.org

MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group led by trained facilitators. Adult families, partners and friends affected by a loved one with mental illness are invited. Wheelchair accessible. More info at (860) 628-6958 or FCCSouthington.org.

AL-ANON. Sundays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Congregational Church, 114 Main St., Southington. Park in left lot, go through double doors. Meeting in Room 203. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Wednesdays 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Campus. First floor conference room A. Newcomers meeting at 7 p.m. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays at 8 p.m. at Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Campus. First floor conference room A.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Mondays through Fridays at 7 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning St., Southington.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Mondays at 8 to 9:30 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St. Southington.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:30 to 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St., Southington.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Tuesdays at 8 to 9:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 114 Main St., Southington.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Wednesdays at 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. or 8 to 9 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington. Beginner’s meeting.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Thursdays at 6 to 7 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning St., Southington. Beginner’s meeting.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Thursdays at 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning St., Southington.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. to noon at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington.

CELEBRATE RECOVERY. Mondays, 6:30 p.m. at Faith Living Church, 20 Grove St., Plantsville. Childcare available for ages 3 and up.

EATING DISORDERS ANONYMOUS. Mondays, 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Plainville Congregational Church, West Street. More info at eatingdisordersanonymous.org/meetings.html

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Mondays at 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Thursdays at 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS. Wednesdays, 5 to 6 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS. Fridays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington.