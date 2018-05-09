Police blotter for the May 11 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Friday, April 27 to Thursday, May 3:

Cristian Coria, 23, of 15 Garden St., Meriden, was charged on April 27 with second degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second degree larceny.

Richard T. Jaquith, 34, of 63 Stafford Rd., Burlington, was charged on April 28 with reckless driving.

Reginald Wharton, 55, of 165 Jude Ln., Southington, was charged on April 28 with breach of peace.

Janice Romero, 30, of 1095 Tyler St., Pittsfield, Mass. was charged on April 28 with interfering with an officer, assault on personnel, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

David Patla, 52, of 31 Wilbur St., Southington, was charged on April 28 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Richard Capuldo, 25, of 271 Atwood Ave., Waterbury, was charged on April 29 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and second degree breach of peace.

Thomas Koczon, 27, of 250 Frost St., Plantsville, was charged on April 29 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle J. Buys, 30, of 269 River St., Southington, was charged on April 30 with disorderly conduct.

Danielle Jenkins, 30, of 269 River St., Southington, was charged on April 30 with disorderly conduct.

Stephanie Matos, 22, of 22 Salladin Rd., Bristol, was charged on May 1 with first degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, reckless driving, traveling too fast, following too closely, failure to drive in the proper lane, failure to use a rear facing child safety seat, and failure to secure a child booster seat.

Mary Hartshorn, 58, of 430 Townline Rd., Southington, was charged on May 1 with creating a public disturbance.

Besnik Fera, 29, of 357 Mill St., Southington, was charged on May 2 with second degree breach of peace.

Lucas James Vernale, 20, of 102 Doe Meadow Ct., Southington, was charged on May 3 with passing a standing school bus.

Vincent Ferraro, 29, of 424 Berlin St., Southington, was charged on May 3 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Kyle McFarlin, 57, already incarderated, was charged on May 3 with fifth degree larceny, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, receipt of goods from illegal use of a credit card, and third degree forgery.