Health listings for the May 11 edition

MONDAY, MAY 21

SOUTHINGTON

HOSPICE VOLUNTEERING: WHAT IS IT? HOW CAN I HELP? 6:30 p.m. at the Southington library. Holly Beck, the hospice volunteer coordinator for Hartford Healthcare at Home, will discuss hospice care common myths, along with the requirements for volunteers and different training options. Register at southingtonlibrary.org or call (860) 628-0947, option 5.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

SOUTHINGTON

HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT. 7 to 9 p.m. at DePaolo Middle School. Presented by the Southington drug task force and Southington Youth Services. Participants will browse a mock bedroom filled with items that can be easily used to hide contraband, followed by a presentation on the products, warning signs, and how to bring up these important issues and concerns with youth will follow. Admission is free but registration is required at (860) 276-6281.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

SOUTHINGTON

OPIOIDS AND NALOXONE: WHAT COMMUNITY MEMBERS NEED TO KNOW. 6 p.m. at the Southington library. Aisha Hamid, MPH, CPS, CHES, program manager at Wheeler Clinic will discuss the opioid epidemic in Connecticut, including how to recognize an opioid overdose, where to obtain Naloxon (Narcan), how to administer it to reverse an overdose, and sources of services and resources. Register at (860) 628-0947, option 5.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Stacy Carleton, (860) 378-1286.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., at the Southington Public Library, 255 Main St. Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents.

OTHER

HHC AT HOME BEREAVEMENT GROUPS. Second and fourth Tuesdays of the Month, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Midstate Medical Center, 434 Lewis Ave., Meriden.