Girls track enjoys success

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Lady Knight outdoor track and field team came away with one of their most successful weeks on the season with more qualifications and improvements towards the Class LL meet. Not to mention, another school record.

They earned their largest win of the season in a dual meet earlier in the week and were represented well by their field leaders at the Middletown Invitational over the weekend.

Amanda Howe was her usual self by dominating her events, and although Megan Biscoglio didn’t get the opportunity to compete in the first few meets of the season, due to weather, she didn’t miss out on the chance to hit her peak of the season on Saturday. Both also improved their state marks as winners in the event.

The Knights now have athletes qualified in 15 of the 18 events for the state meet with four meets remaining in the regular season. How many more athletes will they qualify?

The Knights (3-2) will be back in action this week when they host Simsbury in a dual meet on Tuesday, May 8 and then travel to New Britain High School from Friday, May 11 to Saturday, May 12 to compete in the Irv Black Invitational.

Win at Farmington

MAY 1—The Knights began the week on Tuesday at Farmington where they earned their third and largest win of the season with a 118-27 rout of the Indians. The Knights swept four of the seven field events, sweeping the relays, 100m, 400m, 800m, 200m, shot put, discus, javelin, and pole vault. The Indians swept the 300m hurdles.

Southington’s first-place finishes from the meet included the following: Howe in the shot put and discus; Alijah Vega in the javelin; Allie Brown in the high jump; Tayler Riddick in the triple jump and long jump; Morgan Hubert, Kate Kemnitz, Livvy Pizzitola, and Meghan Sheline in the 4x400m; Natalie Verderame in the 200m and 400m; Pizzitola in the 100m; Lily Scalise in the 100m hurdles; Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Riddick, and Verderame in the 4x100m; Amanda Perkowski, Kailey Schmarr, Anny Moquete-Volquez, and Kemnitz in the 4x800m; and Hubert in the 800m.

Second-place finishes included the following: Trinity Cardillo in the shot put and discus, Janette Wadolowski in the javelin, Amanda Brocki in the high jump, Laini Pizzitola in the 3200m, Przybylski in the 200m, Verderame in the 100m, Natalia Adamczyk in the 1600m, Kemnitz in the 400m, and Sarah Minkiewicz in the 800m.

Third-place finishes included the following: Julia Groll in the shot put and javelin, Deborah Hannigan in the discus, Ella Shamus-Udicious in the long jump, Connolly in the 200m, Jenna Famiglietti in the 1600m, Sheline in the 400m, and Kemnitz in the 800m. Scalise and Kayla Markette tied for third in the high jump with marks of 4’2”.

The following qualified for the state meet: Riddick in the long jump (15’2.75), Connolly in the 200m (27.28), Verderame in the 100m (12.93), Kemnitz in the 400m (63.77), Scalise in the 100m hurdles (17.44), Morgan Hubert in the 800m (2:27.94), Sarah Minkiewicz in 800m (2:28.42), and Kate Kemnitz in the 800m (2:29.14).

The following improved their state times: Verderame in the 200m (26.82) and 400m (61.01), Przybylski in the 200m (27.0), and Pizzitola in the 100m (12.9).

Middletown Invite

Megan Biscoglio and Howe skied above and outmuscled the rest of the competition at the Middletown Invitation, held at Middletown High School from Friday to Saturday. They represented Southington well with first-places in the pole vault, shot put, and discus.

Biscoglio broke her own school record of 12 feet in the pole vault with a height of 12’5”, improving her state mark in the event for the fourth time this season. Howe improved her state mark in the shot put for the third time this season with a heave of 40’0.5” and came close to her season best in the discus with a hurl of 142’8”.

Other top ten performances included the following: Cardillo in the shot put (8th), Groll in the javelin (8th), Brocki in the high jump (9th), and Pizzitola in the preliminaries of the 100m (10th).

Pizzitola qualified for the state meet in the 200m (27.53). Brocki improved her state mark in the high jump (4’10”).

