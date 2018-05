Fire report for the May 11 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 39 incidents from Monday, April 23 to Sunday, April 29:

Monday, April 23

7:12:07 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Exit 32, Vehicle accident

1:11:28 p.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, Vehicle Accident

3:39:40 p.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Vehicle Accident

6:32:09 p.m., 185 West St., Smoke detector activation

Tuesday, April 24

3:51:35 a.m., 2 Lynn Ave., Medical assist, assist EMS

8:15:52 a.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle Accident

2:04:48 p.m., Queen St. and I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle Accident

4:07:24 p.m., 934 Queen St., Vehicle Accident

5:27:24 p.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Hospital, Brush or brush-and-grass mix

Wednesday, April 25

2:32:04 a.m., 114 Beecher St., Medical assist, assist EMS

9:20:28 a.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle Accident

10:04:15 a.m., 37 Main St., Suite A, Service Call

10:29:54 a.m., 505 N. Main St., Stop & Shop, Motor vehicle-pedestrian accident

11:57:03 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

12:00:30 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Medical assist, assist EMS

12:48:35 p.m., 716 East St., Vehicle Accident

5:40:33 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle Accident

6:12:19 p.m., 174 Rochela Dr., Smoke detector activation

7:06:21 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out Vehicle

Thursday, April 26

4:54:11 a.m., 223 Pilgrim Ln., CO incident

6:36:35 a.m., 1101 S. Main St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

9:56:33 a.m., 175 Berlin Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle

3:04:21 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle Accident

3:21:07 p.m., 19 Arlington Dr., Lock-out Building

7:18:00 p.m., 470 Hobart St., Animal problem

Friday, April 27

1:09:44 p.m., 1122 Pleasant St., Alarm system sounded

2:23:45 p.m., 129 Mountain View Rd., CO detector activation

6:54:55 p.m., 280 Andrews St., Vehicle Accident

10:45:30 p.m., 35 Mandel Dr., Police matter

10:57:54 p.m., Meriden Ave. and Belleview Ave., Vehicle Accident

Saturday, April 28

1:09:06 a.m., 309 Marion Ave., Vehicle Accident

10:08:51 a.m., 132 Spring Lake Rd., Smoke detector activation

Sunday, April 29