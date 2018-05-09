Dining listings for the May 11 edition

SUNDAY, MAY 13

SOUTHINGTON

MOTHER’S DAY BREAKFAST. 9 a.m. to noon at the Southington Elks Lodge, 114 Main St. Cost is $10 per person (discount for children under 5), and includes scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage, toast, coffee and mimosas. Moms will receive a complimentary rose. Advanced tickets for sale in the Tap Room or at the door. More info, call (860) 628-6682.

MOTHER’S DAY BREAKFAST. 8 to 11 a.m. at the American Legion, 64 Main St. Cos is $8 per person and includes eggs cooked to order, omelets, pancakes, bacon, sausage, homefries, toast coffee and juice. Sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion.