Boys track team continues to raise the bar

Zachary Burleigh cleared the bar on Saturday, and that pushed him into top six at the Middletown Invitational. It also pushed him higher in the state rankings and was the perfect ending for the Blue Knight track team’s week.

Southington raised the bar again this week with their largest victory of the season and a number of qualifying marks and personal bests. Burleigh was one of many.

The Knights now have athletes qualified in 16 of the 18 events for the state meet with four meets remaining in the regular season. How many more athletes will they qualify?

The Knights (3-2) will be back in action this week when they host Simsbury in a dual meet on Tuesday, May 8 and then travel to New Britain High School from Friday, May 11 to Saturday, May 12 to compete in the Irv Black Invitational.

Win at Farmington

MAY 1—The Knights began the week on Tuesday at Farmington where they earned their third and largest win of the season with a 103-34 rout of the Indians. The Knights swept the relays, the 400m, the 800m, the high jump, the javelin, and the discus.

Southington’s first-place finishes from the meet included the following: Matt Penna, Marcel Pratt, Lucca Riccio, and Sean Young in the 4x800m; Johnny Carreiro, Will Downes, James Ringrose, and Kolby Rogers in the 4x100m; Teagan Duffy, Trevor Porter, Ryan Slesinski, and Jeffrey Hannigan in the 4x400m; Jack Terray in the 110m hurdles; Carreiro in the 100m; Ryan Slesinski in the 400m; Elijah Rodriguez in the 300m hurdles; Shane Leone in the 800m; Porter in the 200m; Riccio in the 3200m; Hannigan in the triple jump; Monson in the shot put and discus; and Jamie Lamson in the javelin. Hannigan and Terray tied for first in the high jump with marks of 5’8”.

Second-place finishes included the following: Kolby Rogers in the 100m and long jump, Porter in the 400m, Hannigan in the 800m, Anthony Penta in the triple jump, David Sullivan in the shot put, Jack Herms in the javelin, and Ryan Andrews in the discus. Herms and Tim O’Shea tied for second in the high jump with marks of 5’4”.

Third-place finishes included the following: Michael Ditota in the 1600m, Joseph Verderame in the 400m and 200m, Slesinski in the 800m, Penta in the long jump, Ryan Middendorf in the javelin, and Cameron Clynes in the discus.

The following qualified for the state meet: Terray in the 110m hurdles (16.5), Carreiro in the 100m (11.23), Ryan Slesinski in the 400m (52.13), Verderame in the 400m (53.12), Leone in the 800m (2:03.95), and Porter in the 200m (23.51). Rogers (100m, 11.49), Porter (400m, 52.66), and Hannigan (triple jump, 40’8”) improved their state marks.

Middletown Invite

Burleigh led the Knights in the Middletown Invitational, held at Middletown High School from Friday to Saturday, as Southington’s lone medalist on the day after finishing third in the pole vault. He also improved his state mark in the event with a height of 13 feet.

Terray place eighth in the high jump to give Burleigh some company as Southington’s only other top ten finish. Terray also qualified for the state meet with a height of six feet.

Other Southington athletes that qualified for the state meet included Hannigan (800m, 2:05.39), Matthew Penna (3200m, 10:09.84), and Jimmy Ringrose (400m, 53.66).

To comment on this story or to contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.