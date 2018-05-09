Boys Lacrosse drops 2; still in the hunt

After winning four of their first five games of the season, the Blue Knight lacrosse team has now lost five of their last six games, suffering their largest defeat of the season with a pair of losses this past week. However, all is not lost.

The Knights still in the postseason hunt. They’re two wins shy of a playoff berth with five games remaining in the regular season, but it will be a tough road ahead. Three of those five remaining games involve opponents with winning records and 21 combined wins.

The Knights will be back on the turf this week with contests against RHAM (5-4), divisional Glastonbury (7-4), and Norwalk (3-9). Southington is 5-6 overall and 0-2 in the CCC Central Division.

The Knights began the week on Tuesday, May 1 with a 9-5 loss to Berlin at Sage Park. The Redcoats led by two at the half and limited the Knights to just one goal in the second half.

Evan Johanns paced the offense with three goals and an assist. Angelo Plantamuro and Tagan Welch contributed with a score each. Garrett Brown (19) and Evan Graves (7) combined for 26 saves in the cage.

Eight goals in the first quarter were just too much to overcome. The Knights suffered their second-straight and largest loss of the season to fall a game below .500 a couple days later after falling, 16-1, at divisional Simsbury. The Trojans led by 11 at the half.

Ethan Thomson netted Southington’s lone goal of the game. Brown finished with 22 saves in the cage.

