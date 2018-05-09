Baseball struggles continue, boys at 6-7

Inconsistency and errors continued to follow the Blue Knight baseball team after they split a lopsided week with a six-run win and five-run loss.

They’re now just two wins shy of clinching a playoff berth with seven games remaining in the regular season, but they have now lost every other game they’ve played in their last 10 outings.

Will they be able to close out strong with yet another trip to the Class LL Tournament?

The Knights will be back on the diamond this week with contests against Simsbury (8-4), Avon (3-8), and Wethersfield (7-5). Southington is 6-7 overall and 3-2 in the CCC West Region.

The Knights began the week on Monday, April 30 by earning their sixth win of the season with an 8-2 victory at East Catholic.

The Knights wasted no time and took a three-run lead after the second inning with five runs in the first, pulling away on the heels of Andrew Paradis’ three-run blast over the fence in the seventh, which was his lone hit of the game.

Southington finished with seven hits and three errors. Josh Panarella went 2-for-4 with a RBI, a run scored, and a double. Kyle Leifert contributed with a pair of RBI. Jeremy Mercier (3-1) started on the mound and picked up his third win of the season after going six and two-thirds innings with seven strikeouts, allowing five hits and a walk. Jake Neuman (0-2) closed.

The Knights mustered just five hits and committed three more errors a couple of days later at divisional NW Catholic, where they suffered their seventh loss of the season after falling, 8-3, to the Lions.

NW Catholic took advantage of a pitching change and held a seven-run lead after the fourth inning with five runs in the fourth, and Southington’s rally came up short with a pair of runs in the seventh.

Neuman started on the mound and received the decision after going three and two thirds innings with four strikeouts, allowing five hits, two walks, and an earned run. Jason Krar (1-2) relieved Neuman to go an inning and a third, and Justin Verrilli closed.

To comment on this story or to contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.