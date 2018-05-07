Southington Drive-In announces 2018 schedule

The Southington Drive-In committee announced the 2018 summer schedule and invites the public to “Discover ‘Reel’ Nostalgia.”

The ninth community-owned, volunteer operated season will kick off on Saturday, June 2 with the 1975 classic “Jaws,” sponsored by Southington UNICO. Other throwback films include “Top Gun” (1986), “The Princess Bride” (1987), “Edward Scissorhands” (1990), “The Sandlot” (1993), and “The Lion King” (1994).

The schedule will also be peppered with recent classics and contemporary films, such as “Bee Movie” (2007), “Puss in Boots” (2011), “Rio” (2011), “Penguins of Madagascar” (2014), “The Martian” (2015), “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017), “Coco” (2017), and “The Boss Baby” (2017).

“After last season, the committee decided to include some more recent movies. We put out a ballot and asked our audience to weigh in,” said Dawn Miceli, founding member of the drive-in committee “We can’t do all newer movies because that would be too expensive, but we have a nice mix of older classics and newer, fun movies to draw family audiences.”

Each Saturday, the gates will open at 6 p.m. and movies will start at sunset. Food vendors and entertainment will also be featured on site weekly.

Once again, local gym teacher and Eric Korp will be on hand to entertain children and families during the hour before the film. This year, Korp will be performing before every movie with a van that’s chock full of activities and props suitable for family entertainment.

“We know that many families show up early to try to find space near the screen,” said Miceli, “so this is one more family activity before the movie.”

The season will end on Saturday, Oct. 27 with a Halloween festival, movies still to be determined.

Admission for Southington residents is $10 per carload and $15 for non-resident carloads. Walk-ins are welcome to come for $2 per person, and must provide their own lawn chairs. The Drive-In is cash only.

Every week, a different local group will sponsor the movie and supply volunteers so that the Southington Drive-In can continue to be a community owned and volunteer operated venue.

For the sixth straight season, Richard Chevrolet will serve as the corporate sponsor.

“We owe so much to Richard Chevrolet for their support,” said Miceli. “Their monetary support allows us to do so much for Southington families.”

The Southington Drive-In holds the distinction of being one of only three remaining outdoor venues in the state. It first opened in 1955 and operated for nearly half a century before closing in 2002. In 2004 Southington residents voted to purchase the property to expand nearby Recreation Park and enjoy continued outdoor activities at the nostalgic site.

For more information, visit www.SouthingtonDrive-In.org.

2018 Southington Drive-In Schedule