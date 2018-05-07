Obituary: Mary ‘Mish’ (Blaszczyk) Kloczko, 91

Mary “Mish” (Blaszczyk) Kloczko, 91, of the Plantsville section of Southington, left this life at her home, on Saturday, May 5th , surrounded by her loving family, to join her late husband Chester V. Kloczko. Mish as she was known by most as she called them “locals” was born in Southington on Nov. 1, 1926 to the late Michael and Frances (Myjak) Blaszczyk. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Lewis High School, Class of 1944. She worked at Bradley Memorial Hospital for 20 years retiring in 1991. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and was active in the churches Guild, Immaculate Women’s Club and the Holy Rosary Society. Mish did volunteer work for Bradley Memorial Hospital in the former Thrift and Gift shops. She was a member of the Calendar House where she participated in many of their programs.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law David and Lynn of Southington and Chester and Sharon, of New Hartford, whom she loved dearly. The love and delight of her life were her cherished grandchildren who called her “Bop” Michael, Mark, Katherine and Gregory Kloczko. She will be missed by many loving nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her grandson David Kloczko, who she cherished and loved dearly and held a special place in her heart for him, also her sister Ann Azano and 3 brothers Stanley, Anthony and John Blaszczyk.

The family would like to thank her caregivers Ashley Poitras and Heidi Driscoll for their loving care they showed to our mother, also the exceptional care given by Seasons Hospice caregivers Donna and Blanca.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 11th at 11 am at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St. Plantsville Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Calling hours will be prior from 9-10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

