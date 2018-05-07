Obituary: Jackson Otis Long, 69

Jackson Otis Long, 69, of Southington, died on Saturday, May 5th after a brief illness. He was born on April 8, 1949, the son of the late Fletcher Jackson and Catherine (Otis) Long. He was a graduate of Tabor Academy in Marion, MA and attended Villanova University in PA. His work life was spent in the metals industry, including 25 years at Yarde Metals where he served as sales manager. Following his retirement, he managed the Highland Golf Driving Range in Southington.

Jack will be remembered for his exceptional kindness and generosity to his fellow man. He lent a hand wherever it was needed, to friends and strangers alike. He will also be remembered for his famous cheeseburgers, grilled to perfection, served up at family gatherings and every Sunday night. Most of all, he will be remembered as a loving, guiding father and “Papa” to his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his beloved companion, Susan Schipke of Southington; daughters Ashleigh and husband Mike Weber of Shelton and Blayre and husband Darren Millo of Watertown; grandchildren Kaelyn Weber, Kendyll Weber, Braedon Millo and Emyrson Millo; 2 brothers Peter and wife Helen Long and James and wife Debbie Long. He also leaves his cousin Joseph and wife Laurie King, several nieces and nephews and his former spouse Wendy Long.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9th at 9:45 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. for a Mass at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 5-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 30 Spreen St. Framingham, MA 01701 or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901

