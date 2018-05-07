Obituary: Harris ‘Smokey’ ‘Quig’ H. Crandall Jr., 84

Harris aka “Smokey” aka“ Quig” H. Crandall Jr., 84, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 4, 2018 at the Summit of Plantsville. He had been the loving husband of the late Mary Lou (Burke) Crandall for 64 years.

Harris was born on November 1, 1933 in Waterbury, the only son of Helen (Parmalee) Crandall and Harris H. Crandall Sr.

He worked as an operating engineer for the IUOE Local 478 for over 60 years. He was a 19-year volunteer fireman for Engine Co. 3 in Milldale and a lifetime member of the American Legion Kiltonic Post 45. Quig’s garage was his castle, having many good times there.

He is survived by 3 daughters: Linda Crandall and Mike Talbot; Kim Crandall and Craig Belden and Chris Tacinelli and her husband Paul; 2 granddaughters, Christa Charron and her husband Brian and Lindsey Velazquez and her husband Kevin; 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Mary Lou, he was predeceased by his beloved sister Claire Munson. He will be deeply missed by many friends, especially Bob DeBishop and Matt Borysewicz.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Smokey’s memory may be made to the Southington Volunteer Fire Department, Engine Company # 3 PO Box 643, Milldale, CT 06467.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 6, 2018 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

