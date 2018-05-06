Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, May 2

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, May 2. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—The Blue Knights suffered their seventh loss of the season after falling, 8-3, at divisional NW Catholic (6-5). They have now lost every other game they’ve played in their last 10 outings. The Knights will be back on the diamond next week with contests against Simsbury (7-4), Avon (3-7), and Wethersfield (7-4). Southington is 6-7 overall and 3-2 in the CCC West Region.

Softball—Seventeen hits and Kara Zazzaro (9-0) on the circle were just too much for their opponent. The Lady Knights earned their ninth-straight win and fifth shutout of the season to remain undefeated with their fourth mercy-rule in five innings by blanking divisional NW Catholic (8-1), 16-0, handing the Lions their first loss of the season. The Knights scattered runs in all five innings, taking an 11-run lead after the second inning. Abby Lamson was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBI, two runs scored, and a triple. Mackenzie Beaupre went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored. Madison Rocha was also flawless at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two RBI, a run scored, and a triple. Zazzaro picked up the win on the circle after going all five innings with 11 strikeouts, allowing just one hit. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Fitch (5-7) on Friday and then head out on the road to the Recreation Department Softball Field in Norwich on Sunday to play NFA (9-3). Southington is 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the CCC West Region.

Boys Tennis—The Blue Knights bounced back from yesterday’s loss to earn their fifth win of the season and third shutout with a 7-0 sweep at New Britain (1-6). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Enfield-Somers (2-6) tomorrow and then return home to host Manchester (5-2) the next day. Southington is 5-2 overall and 0-2 in the CCC West Region.

Girls Tennis—Abby Murphy was at her usual best in helping to lead the team without a blemish, and the tandem of Gianna Wadowski-Emma Wojcicki went the distance to help preserve a perfect victory. The Lady Knights earned their second-straight win and sixth shutout of the season with a 7-0 sweep of Berlin (0-10) at home. All of Southington’s wins have been shutouts. In singles, No. 1 Abby Murphy, No. 2 Coral Tommervik, No. 3 Molly Murphy, and No. 4 Joelle Stublarec won in straight sets. Abby Murphy did not drop a game, while Tommervik surrendered just one. In doubles, No. 2 Samantha Barmore-Madison Beaudoin and No. 1 Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez won in straight sets. No. 3 Wadowski-Wojcicki survived a third-set super tiebreaker, 10-5, after winning the first set, 6-4, and rallying back from dropping the second set, 1-6. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Manchester (1-6) tomorrow. Match time is 3:45 p.m. Southington 6-3 overall and 0-2 in the CCC Central Region.

